* Oil and corn down nearly 4 percent

* Copper down 3 percent, gold off 2 percent

* RJ-CRB down 2.5 percent, biggest drop since Sept 30

(Updates with markets' close)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Nov 17 Commodity prices on Thursday took their steepest tumble since September, with U.S. oil sliding back below $100 a barrel and metals and grains extending monthly losses, after risk aversion across markets.

Oil and corn fell about 4 percent each and copper slipped 3 percent on a sell-off as investors reacted to factors ranging from the euro zone debt crisis to a lack of progress by the U.S. Congressional "super committee" for deficit reduction.

Even gold, normally a safe haven when other markets are down, fell more than 2 percent. Silver, a more volatile precious metal, plunged 7 percent. [GOL/]

"All commodities markets are very vulnerable to what is happening in Europe," said Lysu Paez Cortez, commodities analyst at Natixis in London. "There are fears over how this volatility will weigh on global demand."

The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB fell over 2.5 percent, its biggest drop since Sept. 30.

A 10-year bond sale by Spain and France left both countries with markedly higher borrowing costs, multiplying fears about an era of austerity in the euro zone as protestors took to the streets again in Greece. [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]

Italy's new prime minister, Mario Monti, contributed to the region's bleak outlook, saying his country faced a serious crisis and he could not imagine the European Union surviving if the euro zone collapsed. [ID:nR1E7MC00T]

In the United States, a number of sources cited talk about lack of progress in talks with the U.S. "supercommittee" charged with dealing with the nation's debt problems.

In oil, crude futures CLc1 on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost nearly $4 to close below $99 a barrel -- wiping out Wednesday's gain of more than $3 that took the market to a five-month high above $100.

London's Brent crude LCOc1 tumbled nearly $4 too to close below $109. [O/R]

Analysts pinned some of oil's decline on profit-taking after U.S. crude climbed up from October lows of around $75.

"We're almost into a seventh week of gains in U.S. crude and that has prompted some investors to take some profits," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Corn hit five-week lows and wheat slumped to a four-month bottom as sliding demand for American agricultural exports added to investors' jitters over Europe.

Corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Cc1 settled down 4.4 percent on the day at below $6.15 per bushel. For the month, it was down nearly 5 percent. [GRA/]

Overseas shipments of U.S. grains have been sluggish, leading to ample supplies as the domestic harvest wraps up. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported lower net weekly export sales of corn and wheat than expected. [ID:nN1E7AG1AG].

U.S. corn's relatively high price has also prompted animal feeders and other buyers to look for substitutes. Japan, for instance, bought about 800,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn instead of its usually preferred U.S. supplies. [ID:nL5E7MG3A1]

Copper futures on New York's COMEX market HGZ1 fell 10.20 cents, or nearly 3 percent, to below $3.39 a lb. Month-to-date, the market is down 7.1 percent. [MET/L]

"Fundamentals for copper are positive, but you get times in the pricing cycle where fundamentals can take a back seat," said Neil Buxton, managing director at ThomsonReuters-GFMS Metals Consulting.

"To satisfy the financial markets, there's going to be a long period of (EU) belt tightening, which is not good for underlying growth for industrial commodities. From demand perspective, its going to get worse before it gets better."

Prices at 4:32 p.m. EDT (2132 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude CLc1 98.87 -3.72 -3.6% 8.2% Brent crude LCOc1 107.85 -4.03 -3.6% 13.8% Natural gas NGc1 3.410 0.066 2.0% -22.6% US gold GCZ1 1720.20 -54.10 -3.0% 21.0% Gold XAU= 1720.29 -41.80 -2.4% 21.2% US Copper HGZ1 338.25 -10.20 -2.9% -23.9% LME Copper CMCU3 7540.00 -190.00 -2.5% -21.5% Dollar .DXY 78.301 0.285 0.4% -0.9% CRB .CRB 314.520 -7.990 -2.5% -5.5% US corn Cc1 614.50 -28.25 -4.4% -2.3% US soybeans Sc1 1168.25 -19.50 -1.6% -16.2% US wheat Wc1 592.50 -24.25 -3.9% -25.4% US Coffee KCZ1 232.15 -3.60 -1.5% -3.5% US Cocoa CCZ1 2374.00 83.00 3.6% -21.8% US Sugar SBH2 24.04 -0.48 -2.0% -25.2% US silver SIZ1 31.497 -2.325 -6.9% 1.8% US platinum PLZ1 1579.60 -50.10 -3.1% -11.2% US palladium PAZ1 603.70 -50.75 -7.8% -24.8%

(Editing by David Gregorio)