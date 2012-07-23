(Updates with U.S. markets' close, changes dateline to NEW YORK, previous LONDON) * Crude oil falls more than 4 percent * Copper hits one-month low * Grains slide on forecast for rain in parched U.S. Midwest By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, July 23 Oil prices suffered their sharpest decline in a month on Monday, sliding 4 percent, and profit-taking also hit metals and other commodities after fear that Spain was headed for a bailout the euro zone couldn't afford. In grains markets, soybeans and wheat both tumbled more than 3 percent after forecasts for rain in drought-plagued U.S. fields in the Midwest alleviated some worries about crop yields. In currency markets, the euro hit a 2-year low against the U.S. dollar, exerting greater pressure on commodities that had rallied with few stops through July. Since commodities are mostly priced in dollars, they become less attractive to holders of the euro when the dollar appreciates. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index settled down 2 percent, after gaining nearly 4 percent through last week. The CRB fell after the Spanish region of Murcia looked set to follow Valencia in tapping a government program to keep its finances afloat. Local media said half a dozen regions were ready to follow suit. "There are fears this could be the beginning of a domino effect, which ultimately leads to Spain having to join Greece, Portugal and Ireland in asking for an official rescue," said Carsten Fritsch, an energy analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. U.S., German and British government debt yields hit record lows as investors rushed into safe havens, pushing up bond prices. But Spanish yields soared to euro-era highs as investors demanded higher returns on the riskier debt they held. Hurt by investor worries over the euro zone and the rising dollar, U.S. crude oil's front-month contract settled down $3.69 at $88.14 a barrel, the biggest one-day percentage loss since June 21. London's benchmark Brent oil finished down $3.57 at $103.26. Copper hit one-month lows, dragged down by the sinking euro and tumbling stocks on Wall Street. Three-month copper futures in London ended down $144 at $7,401 a tonne after sliding to $7,359.75, a low since June. Copper in New York closed down nearly 2 percent at $3.38 per lb. On the agricultural front, weather updates indicated some rains for corn and soybean crops in the northern U.S. Midwest. An agricultural meteorologist said there was a better chance for crop-friendly weather in the extended outlooks. The showers would not totally relieve the drought but "will help some crops that aren't already dead" said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. A Reuters poll of analysts on Monday indicated expectations for another drop in crop ratings in the U.S. government's updated crop progress report on Monday. U.S. soybeans fell for the first time in four trading sessions, losing 2 percent from the record $17.77-3/4 notched on Friday and posting the biggest one-day drop in nearly two months. Wheat dropped for the first time in eight days, falling 2 percent from a near four-year high notched late last week, and posted the biggest one-day decline this month. Corn futures' front-month contract closed down nearly 1 percent at $7.64 a bushel versus Thursday's record high of $7.88-1/4. Prices at 4:42 p.m. EDT (2042 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 88.24 -3.59 -3.9% -10.7% Brent crude 103.40 -3.43 -3.2% -3.7% Natural gas 3.117 0.036 1.2% 4.3% US gold 1578.50 -5.40 -0.3% 0.7% Gold 1576.50 -7.64 -0.5% 0.8% US Copper 338.00 -6.80 -2.0% -1.6% Dollar 83.644 0.166 0.2% 4.3% CRB 298.880 -5.690 -1.9% -2.1% US corn 776.50 -4.75 -0.6% 20.1% US soybeans 1622.25 -64.00 -3.8% 35.4% US wheat 910.00 -15.00 -1.6% 39.4% US Coffee 185.10 -1.85 -1.0% -18.9% US Cocoa 2238.00 9.00 0.4% 6.1% US Sugar 23.32 0.03 0.1% 0.4% US silver 27.042 -0.260 -1.0% -3.1% US platinum 1397.90 -15.60 -1.1% -0.5% US palladium 570.95 -5.15 -0.9% -13.0% (Editing by Cynthia Osterman)