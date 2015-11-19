(Repeats Nov 18 item. The opinions expressed here are those of
the author, a columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON Nov 18 History may not repeat itself but
it certainly does rhyme strongly when it comes to the copper
market.
Back in January the London Metal Exchange (LME) price
slumped by over 11 percent over the course of two days
to touch what was then a near-six year low of $5,339.50 per
tonne.
Chinese funds led the bear charge, aided and abetted by
like-minded investors elsewhere, with LME options positioning
acting as a downwards accelerator.
Now, once again, Chinese speculators are cranking up the
short-selling pressure and on Tuesday copper hit a fresh
six-year low of $4,590 per tonne.
Once again embedded layers of options are exerting a
magnetic pull lower.
Sure, there are differences this time around.
January's implosion was exacerbated by liquidity black holes
with the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) contract going
limit-down and forcing order flows into the LME market in the
wee hours of the London morning.
This time the collapse has been more orderly but no less
severe, LME three-month copper falling over 12 percent from its
Nov. 4 high of $5,220.
With hindsight that Chinese bear raid back in January was a
warning of what was to come in terms of just how hard Chinese
economic "slowdown" would hit the industrial metals complex.
Is the current massing of Chinese copper bears another
warning sign?
(Graphic on Shanghai copper price, volume and open interest:
tmsnrt.rs/1l5hvgZ)
BACK ON THE ATTACK
In Shanghai the slide in copper prices has been accompanied
by sharp increases in both open interest and volume.
Total market open interest hasn't yet hit the January highs,
which were an all-time record, but it has surged by almost 33
percent over the course of November.
Volumes have spiked over the last few days and are now close
to the year's highs hit during both the January sell-off and
another slump in July.
The combination of rising volumes, rising open interest and
falling price is a classic indicator of increased short
positioning.
Alas for headline writers everywhere, the exotically-named
Shanghai Chaos fund is not currently gracing SHFE's list of
major short position holders as it did back in January.
However, the two biggest shorts on the SHFE January 2016
contract, the most currently active, are Haitong Futures and
Donghai Futures, both of which were prominent in the January
sell-off.
As such, it certainly looks as if Chinese bear funds are
once again expressing a collective bear view of copper's
immediate prospects.
And investors elsewhere seem to be following their lead.
Money manager short positioning on COMEX has
flexed out sharply since the start of the month. At 19,398 lots,
it is already greater than in January but still off August's
extremes.
The LME's Commitments of Traders report shows money
managers still net long but it is now widely recognised that the
LME's reports have a built-in long bias.
The key point is that the collective long positioning
LME-CA-MNET has fallen sharply since the start of the month to
11,861 lots as of last Friday.
Where Chinese funds lead, in other words, others are happy
to follow.
(Graphic on LME Dec put options positioning:
tmsnrt.rs/1l5hUzP)
DELTA FORCE
In London, meanwhile, options positioning is coming into
play in the same way it did back in January.
December is always a highly liquid month for LME-traded
options and this year is no exception.
There are large put option positions, which confer the right
to sell, stretching all the way down to $3,000 per tonne. Using
the $5,200 level as a cut-off, because that's roughly where the
price started the month, total downside exposure on December
options has been around 850,000 tonnes.
The slide in prices has brought around 318,000 tonnes of
that "into the money", meaning options sellers have had to
hedge-sell that tonnage, adding to the downwards pressure.
Moreover, there are further big clusters of open interest on
the $4,500, $4,400 and $4,000 strike prices; 3,683 lots, 1,766
lots and 7,649 lots respectively.
These downside put options are not just speculative punts on
where buyers think the price may go.
They may be components of producer hedging programmes or
even "safety-net" hedges for long position holders.
But for the sellers, the origin of the exposure is of
secondary importance. The further the price falls, the more they
have to hedge-sell their exposure, a risk-management practice
called "delta hedging" in the options world.
The proximity of December options declaration date, Dec. 2,
heightens the sensitivity to moves in the outright price.
Moreover, what shows up in the LME's official market open
interest figures for options may well be but the cleared tip of
a bigger over-the-counter iceberg.
Indeed, the sheer tonnage of downside exposure represented
by these put options was always going to offer bears a tempting
target.
And quite evidently, for there is no shortage of further
downside options-related targets.
ANOTHER WARNING?
At the start of this year most analysts were still
scratching their heads as to what was happening in China, the
driver of global copper demand growth.
Chinese hedge funds, it seems, had already made up their
mind that whatever was around the corner wasn't going to be
good, and they voted with their wallets.
Should we be worried that they are evidently doing so again?
Particularly since, this time around, it's not just copper that
is being singled out for the bear treatment. Shanghai open
interest has spiked in both zinc and, unusually, aluminium.
For Goldman Sachs, the answer is yes.
"In our view, this development raises a red flag regarding
ongoing and near term activity in China's 'old economy' and
metals demand growth," it said in a research note ('Metals raise
red flag on China's 'old economy', Nov. 17, 2015)
"Indeed, over the past five years, periods of rising SHFE
open interest and falling metals prices have been associated
with concurrent or imminent weakening in China's commodity
intensive 'old economy'," the bank argues.
Which makes sense. Who, after all, is better positioned to
take a view of Chinese demand prospects than Chinese players
themselves?
Except that, as Macquarie Bank counters, the proliferation
of short positioning across contracts such as aluminium,
previously shunned by Chinese investor players, may suggest
something else is going on as well.
"Many of the named entities that have increased shorts on
SHFE through this period are organisations that cater to retail
investors as well as institutional clients," it notes, adding
that as such "crowd momentum will be stronger, but wallets will
of course be shallower." ('Chinese funds find direction - down
again', Nov. 13, 2015).
The inference is prices might be more volatile for a longer
period of time than in previous Chinese bear attacks.
What is not in doubt, though, is that there is an awful lot
of money betting on lower metals prices and that it is primarily
Chinese money.
If January was an early sign that Chinese investors could
exert real influence on copper pricing, the current price action
is proof that it wasn't a one-off.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)