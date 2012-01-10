* Premiums for copper in Rotterdam quoted at $40-60/T
* China copper imports surge in Dec on arbitrage, financing
* Traders say demand could pick-up after Lunar New Year
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Jan 10 European copper premiums
were steady at the beginning of the year as business activity
restarts following the year-end break, with traders anticipating
a pickup in demand in the months ahead from top consumer China.
The premium for copper Grade A Rotterdam CU-GA-ROT, paid
over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price, was
quoted in a range of $40 to $60 a tonne.
Traders said they expected to see China, which accounts for
40 percent of global copper consumption, ramp-up buying in early
2012 in a move that would support premiums.
China's imports of copper rose 12.6 percent from the
previous month to a record high in December, official data
showed, as arbitrage and financing opportunities boosted the
metal's appeal.
"We know they have run down inventories... and need to
restock," a physical copper trader said.
"They are very price sensitive and that will be a big factor
in deciding when they will come back into the market."
Copper prices posted their first annual decline in three
years in 2011, shedding around 25 percent of their value on
worries about demand in light of a debt crisis in Europe and
slowing economic growth.
"Some copper has already been going to China and maybe after
the Lunar New Year we could see more buying activity but
probably not before then," a second trader said.
Supply of spot copper in the domestic Chinese market had
increased due to imports but demand has been weak as fabricating
plants slowed their operations ahead of the Lunar New Year
holidays, traders in Shanghai said late last
week.
The Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 23 this year and China's
markets will close between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28.
(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Anthony Barker)