* Stocks fall to 353,425 tonnes, draws from New Orleans
* Cancelled warrants at 18.7 pct
* Stocks to stay low on signs of demand, deficit expectation
LONDON, Jan 17 Copper inventories in
London Metal Exchange warehouses have dropped to a 13-month low,
and more declines are seen likely as a pick-up in U.S. demand
and concerns about a market deficit outweigh a slowdown in
buying from top consumer China.
Copper stocks MCU-STOCKS have slid by around a quarter
since October as weak prices have spurred restocking in China,
culminating in record copper imports into the country in
December.
LME inventories of the metal used in power and construction
fell this week by a further 1,150 tonnes to 353,425 tonnes,
their lowest level since mid-December 2010, according to LME
data released on Tuesday, which represents movements a day in
arrears.
And considering that cancelled warrants, or metal earmarked
for delivery, account for nearly 20 percent of stocks,
inventories are due to fall in coming weeks below 300,000 tonnes
to the lowest levels since 2009.
A 25 percent drop in LME copper prices in the fourth
quarter, which touched a low of $6,635 per tonne in October,
triggered restocking in China, which accounts for about 40
percent of global copper consumption.
But Chinese buying is now likely to take a back seat as
prices have recovered to about $8,150 per tonne, business slows
ahead of the Lunar New Year and the London-Shanghai arbitrage is
no longer favourable.
"Chinese traders show reluctance to buy copper when there is
an eight in front of its price," said David Wilson, an analyst
at Citigroup.
"It's fairly obvious that China has been restocking since
September, attracted by lower prices, but now the question is:
are we going to see more restocking or are consumers already
sitting on reasonable volumes?"
BRIGHT SPOTS?
Balancing the expected slowdown in copper buying from China
are some emerging bright spots for demand, with recent U.S. data
from the labour market to manufacturing showing signs of a
pick-up in economic activity.
"We believe that this (copper) is going to end-user demand
with U.S. economic data pointing to a pick-up in the momentum of
economic activity," Barclays Capital said in a note last week.
The bulk of the Tuesday's inventory falls were reported in
New Orleans, where more than 30 percent of total stocks are
held.
Traders said the material from New Orleans has mostly been
shipped internally in the United States and to the Middle East,
China and Italy, in part pre-empting any big queues likely to
appear in New Orleans in the coming months.
Copper stocks may also be declining due to an anticipated
market deficit this year, analysts say.
"It's the year ahead that people are looking at. You may
have people taking the view that there will be a significant
deficit this year and are looking to secure stocks where they
can find them," said Nic Brown, head of commodity research at
Natixis.
"With stocks in Europe and Asia declining to very low
levels, there might be a perception that the only game in town
this year is going to be American stocks."
The global market for refined copper is seen in a 250,000
tonne production deficit in 2012, before easing to become nearly
balanced in 2013, according to a report from International
Copper Study Group in October last year.
The drop in copper stocks is in sharp contrast to a record
jump in aluminium inventories to above 5 million tonnes as
stocks were delivered against the LME's January contract, in
part to free up capital.
