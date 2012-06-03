SYDNEY, June 4 U.S. corn futures rose around 2 percent in early Asian trade on Monday, boosted by weather concerns in the United States and China, and rebounding after losing ground last week.

Chicago Board Of Trade December corn futures traded 1.91 percent up at $5.19-3/4 a bushel at 2336 GMT, while the front-month July corn futures rose 1.54 percent.

Corn posted a loss of 4.5 percent last week. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)