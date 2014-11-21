CHICAGO Nov 21 Volume in Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures surged on Friday in a volatile swing that saw prices tumble 7 cents per bushel, or more than 1 percent, in the final minute of trading as options on the contract expired, traders said.

More than 33,000 contracts traded in what was the most active minute of trading in December corn in a week, Reuters data showed. Corn futures fell to $3.69-3/4 per bushel from $3.76-3/4 in that minute as heavy put and call options volume surrounding the strike price of $3.70 per bushel sparked the selling, erasing the day's gains. The contract settled 1/2 cent lower at $3.72-3/4.

"It was chaos," said independent corn options broker P.J. Quaid. "Everyone squared up their December options position and threw in the towel at the last minute."

Estimated volume in all corn futures contracts of 433,548 was the largest in a week. The December corn contract reflects the U.S. harvest, which this year is the largest ever.

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Alan Crosby)