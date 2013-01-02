Jan 2 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 12/28/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 12/28/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 12/28/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Florida Pwr&Lght $400 mln 30-yr Aa3/A/NA BNP/BKNY/CITI/GS/SCOT/USB 12/17 Precision Cast. $500 mln 3-yr A2/A-/NA BAML/CITI/WFS 12/17 Precision Cast. $1.0 bln 5-yr A2/A-/NA BAML/CITI/WFS 12/17 Precision Cast. $1.0 bln 10-yr A2/A-/NA BAML/CITI/WFS 12/17 Precision Cast. $500 mln 30-yr A2/A-/NA BAML/CITI/WFS 12/17 Stifel Financial $150 mln 10-yr NA/BBB-/NA BAML/STIFEL/MS 12/18 TVA $1.0 bln 30-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/BARC/MS 12/18 Wells Fargo & Co $1.25 bln 5-yr A2/A+/AA- WFS 12/18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Ancestry.com $300 mln 8-yr Caa1/CCC/NA MS/BARC/CS/DS/RBC 12/17 *Avaya Inc $290 mln 6-yr NA/NA/NA CITI/CS/DB/JPM/MS 12/18 *EP Energy $350 mln 5-yr NA/NA/NA CITI/DB/RBC/NOM/MS 12/18 *Landrys Hldgs II $210 mln 5-yr NA/NA/NA JEFF 12/18 *Oil State Intl $400 mln 10-yr Ba3/BB+/NA RBC 12/18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Access Midstream $1.4 bln 1 10.5-yr Ba3/BB-/NA CITI/BARC/UBS/WFS 12/12 *Brookfield Resid $600 mln 8-yr B2/BB-/NA CS/CITI/JPM 12/11 CCO Holdings $1 bln 10-yr B1/BB-/NA DB/BAML/CITI/CS/UBS/ JPM/BARC/MS 12/12 *Cequal Comms $1 bln 10-yr B3/B-/NA JPM/BAML/CITI/CS/RBC 12/13 *Cleaver-Brooks $300 mln 7-yr B2/B/NA RBS/UBS/SUN 12/11 *Compass Investrs $630 mln 8-yr Caa2/CCC/NA MS/BAML/CITI/GS/ RBC/UBS 12/13 *Dematic $265 mln 8-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA JPM/CS/BARC 12/13 *FAGE USA $250 mln 8-yr B3/B/NA CITI 12/12 *Igloo Holdings $350 mln 5-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA GS/BARC/CS/UBS 12/13 *Inmet Mining $500 mln 8.5-yr B1/B+/NA CS/JPM 12/13 *inVentiv Health $600 mln 5-yr B2/B/NA CITI/BAML/CS/DB/JEFF/MS 12/12 *Magnum Hunter $150 mln 6.5-yr Caa1/CCC/NA CITI/BMO/DB/GS/ COF/RBS 12/13 *Michaels Foods $275 mln 6.5-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA GS/BAML 12/11 *Milestone Aviatn $250 mln 5-yr NR/NR/NA JEFF/BAML/NOM 12/12 *Six Flags Entert $800 mln 8-yr B3/BB-/NA WFS/BAML/BARC 12/11 SunTrust Banks $450 mln Perpetual Ba1/BB+/NA MS/BAML/CITI/GS/SUN/UBS 12/13 Taminco Acquisitn $250 mln 5-yr NA/NA/NA CS/CITI 12/13 TCF Financial $100 mln Perpetual NA/BB/B+ MS/UBS 12/12 *Tempur-Pedic $37b mln 8-yr B3/B+/NA BAML/BARC/JPM/WFS 12/12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088