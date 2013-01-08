Jan 8 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 1/7/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *ADT Corp $500 mln 10.5-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB GS/MS/CITI 1/7 Atmos Energy $350 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/A- JPM/MITSU/UBS/CA/RBS Bank of America $TBA 3-yr Baa2/A-/A BAML Bank of America $TBA 5-yr Baa2/A-/A BAML Bank of America $TBA 10-yr Baa2/A-/A BAML BerkshireHath Fin $275 mln 5-yr Aa2/AA+/NA BAML/GS/WFS 1/7 BerkshireHath Fin $225 mln 10-yr Aa2/AA+/NA BAML/GS/WFS 1/7 Comcast Corp $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BARC/GS/RBS/DB/UBS Comcast Corp $TBA 20-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BARC/GS/RBS/DB/UBS Comcast Corp $TBA 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BARC/GS/RBS/DB/UBS Conn. Light&Pwr $400 mln 10-yr A3/A-/A BAML/BARC/RBS *Daimler Finance $750 mln 2-yr frn A3/A-/NA CITI/JPM/MIZ/RBS 1/7 *Daimler Finance $1.25 bln 3-yr A3/A-/NA CITI/JPM/MIZ/RBS 1/7 *Daimler Finance $1.0 bln 5-yr A3/A-/NA CITI/JPM/MIZ/RBS 1/7 *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS EIB $5.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/JPM/MS 1/8 GE Capital $1.25 bln 2-yr frn A1/AA+/NA BAML/JPM/RBC/RBS 1/7 Intesa Sanpaolo $1.0 bln 3-yr Baa2/BBB+/A- BANCAIMI/GS/JPM/MS 1/7 Intesa Sanpaolo $1.5 bln 5-yr Baa2/BBB+/A- BANCAIMI/GS/JPM/MS 1/7 Kilroy Realty $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/BARC/JPM/WFS 1/7 *Kommunalbanken $TBA 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BNP/DAIWA/JPM/RBC *MetLife Inst Fnd $400 mln 1-yr frn Aa3/AA-/NA CS/DB/UBS/USB 1/7 *MetLife Inst Fnd $600 mln 2-yr frn Aa3/AA-/NA CS/DB/UBS/USB 1/7 PSE&G $400 mln 30-yr A1/A-/A+ BARC/GS/RBC/WFS 1/7 Public Storage $450 mln perpetual A3/BBB+/A- BAML/MS/UBS/WFS 1/7 Royal Bk Canada $1.25 bln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/NA RBC/JPM 1/7 *Standard Chartrd $TBA 10-yr A3/A-/A+ BAML/GS/JPM/STCHRT Staples $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/BARC/DB/HSBC/JPM 1/7 Staples $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/BARC/DB/HSBC/JPM 1/7 Sunoco Logistics $350 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA CITI/JPM 1/7 Sunoco Logistics $350 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA CITI/JPM 1/7 Toyota Motor Cred $800 mln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/RBC 1/7 Toyota Motor Cred $700 mln 10-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/RBC 1/7 Westpac Banking $1.25 bln 3-yr Aa1/AA-/AA- BAML/CITI 1/7 Westpac Banking $1.0 bln 5-yr Aa1/AA-/AA- BAML/CITI 1/7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 1/7/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Ford Motor Credit $TBA 5-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB- BAML/DB/JPM/RBS MDC Holdings $250 mln 10-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB- CITI 1/7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 1/7/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Markwest Engy $1.0 bln 10.5-yr Ba3/BB/NA BARC/BAML/C/GS/JPM/MS 1/7 NATX/RBC/SUN/UBS/WFS Wells Entperp $235 mln 7-yr NA/NA/NA BMO/WFS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Allstate Corp $500 mln 40-yr Baa1/BBB/NA JPM/GS/BAML 1/3 Citigroup $1.75 bln 3-yr Baa2/A-/A CITI 1/3 GE Capital $600 mln 3-yr frn A1/AA-/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/GS/MS 1/3 GE Capital $1.4 bln 3-yr A1/AA-/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/GS/MS 1/3 GE Capital $2.0 bln 10-yr A1/AA-/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/GS/MS 1/3 *MetLife Global $1.25 bln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- BARC/JPM/UBS 1/3 *MetLife Global $750 mln 10-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- BARC/JPM/UBS 1/3 Virginia Elec Pwr $250 mln 5-yr NA/BBB+/NA BAML/CITI/GS/SCOT 1/3 Virginia Elec Pwr $500 mln 30-yr NA/BBB+/NA BAML/CITI/GS/SCOT 1/3 *Xstata Finance $1.25 bln 3-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM/MIZ/RBS 1/4 *Xstata Finance $1.75 bln 5-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM/MIZ/RBS 1/4 *Xstata Finance $1 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM/MIZ/RBS 1/4 *Xstata Finance $500 mln 40-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM/MIZ/RBS 1/4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED American Tower $1.0 bln 10-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB- BARC/JPM/RBC/RBS 1/3 Ford Motor Co $2.0 bln 30-yr Baa3/BB+/BBB- BARC/CITI/GS/MS 1/3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Country Gardens $750 mln 10-yr Ba3/BB-/NA GS/JPM/BOC/ICBC 1/3 *Crown Americas $800 mln 10-yr Ba2/BB/NA DB/BNP/BAML/CITI/WFS 1/3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088