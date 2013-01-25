Jan 25 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 1/21/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Banco do Brasil $2 bln perpetuals Baa1/BBB/NA BARC/BB/BNP/BAML/BTG/ HSBC/STCHART 1/24 *Banco Davivienda $500 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- CS/JPM 1/22 *BBVA Continental $300 mln 3.5-yr NA/BBB/BBB+ BAML/BBVA/CITI 1/22 *Elect de France $3 bln perpetuals A3/BBB+/A- HSBC/CITI/BNP/BARC/ LLOYDS/RBS 1/24 First Americn Fin $250 mln 10-yr Baa3/NR/BBB- JPM/WFS/USB 1/24 Fondo Mivivienda $500 mln 10-yr NA/BBB/BBB BAML/CITI 1/24 GE Capital Corp $550 mln 40-yr A1/AA+/NA MS/BAML/UBS/WFS 1/22 *KKR Group $300 mln 30-yr NR/A-/A CITI/GS/KKR/MS *NYLife Globl Fnd $350 mln 1.5-yr Aaa/AA+/AAA BAML/BARC/JEFF 1/23 *Pemex $2.0 bln 10-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB BBVA/CITI/JPM 1/23 PNC Bank $250 mln 3-yr frn A2/A-/NA CITI/GS/MS/PNC 1/23 PNC Bank $750 mln 3-yr A2/A-/NA CITI/GS/MS/PNC 1/23 PNC Bank $750 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA CITI/GS/MS/PNC 1/23 *Qtel Int'l Fin $500 mln 15-yr A2/A/A+ BAML/CITI/JPM/QNBRBS 1/23 *Qtel Int'l Fin $500 mln 30-yr A2/A/A+ BAML/CITI/JPM/QNBRBS 1/23 So Cal Edison $400 mln perpetuals Baa2/BBB-/BBB+ WFS/CITI/MS/RBC/UBS 1/23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 1/21/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED SLM Corp $500 mln 10-yr Ba1/BBB-/BBB- BAML/BARC/DB 1/23 SLM Corp $1.0 bln 15-yr Ba1/BBB-/BBB- BAML/BARC/DB 1/23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 1/21/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Jaguar Land Rovr $500 mln 10-yr Ba3/BB-/BB- BAML/DB/MS/HSBC/LLOYDS 1/23 *Tenet Healthare $850 mln 8-yr B1/B+/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/WFS 1/22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ABN AMRO $1.0 bln 3-yr A2/A/A+ CITI/DB/GS/MS 1/17 AFDB $1.0 bln 7-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA GS/MS/RBC 1/16 Anheuser Busch $1.0 bln 3-yr A3/A/A BAML/BARC/DB/JPM/RBS 1/14 Anheuser Busch $1.0 bln 5-yr A3/A/A BAML/BARC/DB/JPM/RBS 1/14 Anheuser Busch $1.25 bln 10-yr A3/A/A BAML/BARC/DB/JPM/RBS 1/14 Anheuser Busch $1.25 bln 10-yr A3/A/A BAML/BARC/DB/JPM/RBS 1/14 *BNG $1.5 bln 10-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/DB/GS 1/15 *Caryle Hldgs Fin $500 mln 10-yr NR/A-/A- CS/JPM 1/16 CIBC $750 mln 5-yr Aa2/A+/AA- JPM/CITI/CIBC/WFS 1/17 ConAgra Foods $750 mln 3-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB- BAML/JPM/RBS 1/15 ConAgra Foods $1.0 bln 5-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB- WFS 1/15 ConAgra Foods $1.225 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB- WFS 1/15 ConAgra Foods $1.0 bln 30-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB- MITS 1/15 DBJ $1.0 bln 30-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BAML/JPM/HSBC 1/16 Energy Trans Ptrs $800 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/STRH/WFS 1/14 Energy Trans Ptrs $450 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/STRH/WFS 1/14 Goldman Sachs $1.0 bln 3-yr A3/A-/NA GS 1/16 Goldman Sachs $2.75 bln 5-yr A3/A-/NA GS 1/16 Goldman Sachs $2.25 bln 10-yr A3/A-/NA GS 1/16 IADB $2.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA GS/DB/JPM 1/16 IFC $1.0 bln 2-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA DB/GS/HSBC 1/17 Jefferies Group $600 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB JEFF 1/16 Jefferies Group $400 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB JEFF 1/16 John Deere $500 mln 3-yr A2/A/NA DB/JPM 1/17 JP Morgan $1.25 bln 5-yr frn A2/A/A+ JPM 1/17 JP Morgan $2.0 bln 5-yr A2/A/A+ JPM 1/17 JP Morgan $2.75 bln 10-yr A2/A/A+ JPM 1/17 KDB $500 mln 3-yr Aa3/A/AA- BAML/BARC/DAIWA/GS/ HSBC/KDB/UBS 1/16 KDB $500 mln 5-yr Aa3/A/AA- BAML/BARC/DAIWA/GS/ HSBC/KDB/UBS 1/16 KFW $TBA 2-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BAML/MS/RBC *NAB $1.0 bln 2-yr frn Aa2/AA+/NA BAML/DB/GS/NAB 1/14 *NAB $750 mln 3-yr Aa2/AA+/NA BAML/DB/GS/NAB 1/14 *NAB $750 mln 10-yr frn Aa2/AA+/NA BAML/DB/GS/NAB 1/14 *Penske Truck Lsg $500 mln 5.5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB+ BAML/JPM/WFS 1/14 *Penske Truck Lsg $500 mln 10.5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB+ BAML/JPM/WFS 1/14 SEK $250 mln 4-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA GS/JPM TMCC $300 mln 2-yr frn Aa3/AA-/NA CITI/LEB/LOOP/MIS/RAM/WILL 1/17 *Yapi Ve Kredi $500 mln 7-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/MITS/MS/UNI 1/14 *Zoetis $400 mln 3-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA BAML/BARC/JPM 1/16 *Zoetis $750 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA BAML/BARC/JPM 1/16 *Zoetis $1.35 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA BAML/BARC/JPM 1/16 *Zoetis $1.15 bln 30-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA BAML/BARC/JPM 1/16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Aviation Cap Grp $300 mln 5-yr NR/BB+/BBB- CA/DB/JPM/RBC/WFS 1/15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Gencorp $460 mln 8-yr NA/NA/NA MS/CITI/WFS 1/18 Regal Enter. $250 mln 12-yr NA/NA/NA CS/BAML/BARC/DB/WFS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS 1/9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088