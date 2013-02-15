Feb 15 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 2/11/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Airgas $325 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/NA SUNTR/USB 2/11 Airgas $275 mln 7-yr Baa2/BBB/NA SUNTR/USB 2/11 *American Honda $750 mln 5-yr A1/A+/NA CITI/JPM/RBS 2/12 Arrow Electronics $300 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/JPM/GS 2/12 Arrow Electronics $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/JPM/GS 2/12 *Banco de Bogota $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/NR/BBB- CITI/HSBC/JPM 2/11 Citigroup $1.5 bln 10-yr Baa2/A-/NA CITI 2/14 Cullen/Frost $150 mln perpetual Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ MS/GS/UBS 2/13 Discover Bank $750 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB CITI/DB/RBS 2/13 DuPoint $1.25 bln 10-yr A2/A/A CS/GS/MS/BAML/JPM 2/12 DuPoint $750 mln 30-yr A2/A/A CS/GS/MS/BAML/JPM 2/12 Emerson Electric $500 mln 10-yr A2/A/NA CITI/DB/JPM/BARC/BNP 2/14 IFC $1.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA CITI/JPM/MS 2/14 Kellog Co $250 mln 2-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ DB/MS/WF 2/11 Kellog Co $400 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ DB/MS/WF 2/11 *Kommunalbanken $600 mln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/GS/MS 2/13 National Fuel Gas $500 mln 10-yr Ba1/BBB/BBB+ JPM/USB/WFS 2/12 *NLMK $800 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- DB/JPM/SG 2/11 PartnerRe $250 mln perpetual Baa2/BBB/BBB+ UBS/BAML/CITI/CS/WF 2/11 Praxair $400 mln 3-yr A2/A/NA BAML/HSBC/MUS 2/13 Praxair $500 mln 10-yr A2/A/NA BAML/HSBC/MUS 2/13 Vodafone $700 mln 3-yr frn A3/A-/A- BARC/HSBC/JPM/MS/MITS 2/11 Vodafone $900 mln 3-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/HSBC/JPM/MS/MITS 2/11 Vodafone $1.4 bln 5-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/HSBC/JPM/MS/MITS 2/11 Vodafone $1.6 bln 10-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/HSBC/JPM/MS/MITS 2/11 Vodafone $1.4 bln 30-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/HSBC/JPM/MS/MITS 2/11 Walt Disney Co $800 mln 2-yr frn A2/A/A CS/MIZ/RBC 2/12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 2/11/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Delphi Corp $800 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BBB- JPM/BAML/DB/BARC/ CITI/GS 2/11 *Flextronics $500 mln 7-yr Ba1/BB+/BBB- JPM/BAML/CITI 2/13 *Flextronics $500 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BBB- JPM/BAML/CITI 2/13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 2/11/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED American Axle $400 mln 8-yr B2/B/NA BAML/JPM/BARC/CITI/RBC 2/14 *Burlington Hldgs $350 mln 5-yr B3/B-/NA GS/JPM/BAML/MS/WF 2/14 *Fairpoint Comms $300 mln 6.5-yr B2/B/NA MS/CS/JEFF 2/11 *NII Int'l $750 mln 6.5-yr B2/B-/NA JPM/CS/GS/MS 2/11 *Neovia Logistics $125 mln 5-yr Caa2/CCC+/NA UBS/MACQ/DB 2/14 *PolyOne Corp $600 mln 10-yr Ba3/BB-/NA BAML/WFS 2/13 Promsvyazbank $200 mln 5.5-yr Ba2/BB-/NA HSBC/JPM/PSB 2/14 *Triumph Group $375 mln 8-yr Ba3/BB-/NA RBC/JPM/UBS 2/11 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ANZ Banking $1.25 bln 3-yr Aa2/AA-/NA ANZ/CITI/GS 2/6 AT&T $1.0 bln 3-yr A3/A-/A BNPP/CS/UBS 2/7 AT&T $1.25 bln 3-yr frn A3/A-/A BNPP/CS/UBS 2/7 *BCICI $500 mln 10-yr A1/A/NA CITI/HSBC/JPM 2/6 Citigroup $894 mln 9.5-yr Baa3/BBB+/BBB+ CITI/DB/GS/JPM/UBS/WF 2/5 *EIB $1.25 bln 7-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CS/DB/MS 2/4 IBM $1 bln 2-yr frn Aa3/AA-/A+ BARC/HSBC/MIZ/RBC 2/5 IBM $1 bln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/A+ BARC/HSBC/MIZ/RBC 2/5 IBRD $5.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BNP/GS/HSBC/JPM 2/6 IBRD $750 mln 10-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BNP/GS/HSBC/JPM 2/6 *Imperial Tobacco $1.25 bln 5-yr Baa3/BBB/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/MS 2/5 *Imperial Tobacco $1.0 bln 10-yr Baa3/BBB/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/MS 2/5 *ING US $1.0 bln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA DB/JPM/RBC/STRH 2/6 NIB $2.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA DB/HSBC/RBC 2/7 NRW.Bank $200 mln 4-yr Aa1/AA-/AAA MS/RBC 2/8 *NY Life Global $400 mln 3-yr Aaa/AA+/AAA BARC/CS/DB 2/6 Paccar Financial $250 mln 3-yr frn A1/A+/NA BAML/GS/JPM 2/5 Paccar Financial $250 mln 3-yr A1/A+/NA BAML/GS/JPM 2/5 Sumitomo Mitsui $750 mln 5-yr Aa3/A+/NA GS/BARC/CITI/JPM/SMBC 2/8 Wells Fargo $2.0 bln 10-yr A3/A/NA WFS 2/6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *OJSC Phosagro $500 mln 5-yr Baa3/BB+/NA CITI/RBI/SBER/VTBC 2/6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED GeoPark Lat Amer $300 mln 7-yr NA/B/B BTGPAC/ITAU/JPM 2/4 *Gol $200 mln 10-yr NA/B-/B BAML/BB/BRAD/CITI 2/7 *Millennium Offsh $225 mln 5-yr B2/B/NA GS 2/8 *Universal Hosp $220 mln 7.5-yr B3/B+/NA BARC/BAML/RBC 2/7 Virgin Media Grp $530 mln 10-yr B2/B/NA CS/BARC/BNP/BAML/DB 2/7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS 1/9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. 