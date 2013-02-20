CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as slumping oil prices offset strong GDP data
(Adds analyst comment and background details and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3507, or 74.04 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since May 24 at C$1.3523 * For the month, the loonie rises 1.1 percent * 10-year yield touches a six-month low at 1.398 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 31 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices offset data showing strength in the domestic economy.