Feb 22 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 2/18/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED African Dev Bk $250 mln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BNP/DB 2/21 Bk of Tokyo Mitsu $500 mln 3-yr frn Aa3/A+/NA MS/MITS/JPM 2/19 Bk of Tokyo Mitsu $500 mln 3-yr Aa3/A+/NA MS/MITS/JPM 2/19 Bk of Tokyo Mitsu $750 mln 5-yr Aa3/A+/NA MS/MITS/JPM 2/19 Bk of Tokyo Mitsu $500 mln 10-yr Aa3/A+/NA MS/MITS/JPM 2/19 Cardinal Health $400 mln 5-yr Baa2/A-/BBB+ BAML/DB/UBS 2/19 Cardinal Health $550 mln 10-yr Baa2/A-/BBB+ BAML/DB/UBS 2/19 Cardinal Health $350 mln 30-yr Baa2/A-/BBB+ BAML/DB/UBS 2/19 Carpenter Tech $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB/NA BAML/JPM 2/21 EIB $5.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BARC/DB/GS 2/19 JP Morgan $1.75 bln 3-yr frn A2/A/A+ JPM 2/21 JP Morgan $750 mln 3-yr A2/A/A+ JPM 2/21 Kexim $500 mln 5-yr Aa3/A+/AA- BAML/SEB 2/20 KAL $149 mln 12-yr U.S. guarantd BNP 2/21 KFW $5.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BAML/DB/RBC 2/20 Kinder Morgan EP $600 mln 10.5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB JPM/RBS/SUNT 2/21 Kinder Morgan EP $400 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB JPM/RBS/SUNT 2/21 Morgan Stanley $1.25 bln 3-yr Baa1/A-/NA MS 2/20 Morgan Stanley $750 mln 3-yr frn Baa1/A-/NA MS 2/20 Morgan Stanley $2.5 bln 10-yr Baa1/A-/NA MS 2/20 Ryder System $250 mln 6-yr Baa1/BBB/A- BAML/BNP/MIZ/RBC 2/19 Whirlpool $TBA 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB BNP/CITI Whirlpool $TBA 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB BNP/CITI Wyndham Worldwide $450 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/DB/JPM 2/19 Wyndham Worldwide $400 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/DB/JPM 2/19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 2/18/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 2/18/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Aramark Corp $1.0 bln 7-yr B3/B-/NA GS/JPM/BARC/BAML/WFS *Ashland Inc $600 mln 3-yr Ba1/BB/NA CITI/BAML/DB/SC/PNC 2/21 JPM/ RBS/USB *Ashland Inc $700 mln 5-yr Ba1/BB/NA CITI/BAML/DB/SC/PNC/ 2/21 JPM/RBS/USB *Ashland Inc $650 mln 9.5-yr Ba1/BB/NA CITI/BAML/DB/SC/PNC/ 2/21 JPM/RBS/USB *Ashland Inc $350 mln 30-yr Ba1/BB/NA CITI/BAML/DB/SC/PNC/ 2/21 JPM/RBS/USB *Clear Channel $500 mln 8-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA CITI/DB/GS/CS 2/21 *Digicel Ltd $1.0 bln 8-yr B1/NR/B CITI/JPM/CS/BARC/ DB/DAVY 2/19 Goodyear Tire $750 mln 8-yr B1/NA/NA GS/BARC/CITI/CA/DB/JPM/MS *Nemak $500 mln 10-yr Ba2/BB-/BB- CITI/CS/MS 2/21 *Privatbank $175 mln 5-yr B3/B/NA CS/JPM/UBS 2/21 Station Casinos $500 mln 8-yr Caa1/NA/NA DB/BAML/JPM/GS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Airgas $325 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/NA SUNTR/USB 2/11 Airgas $275 mln 7-yr Baa2/BBB/NA SUNTR/USB 2/11 *American Honda $750 mln 5-yr A1/A+/NA CITI/JPM/RBS 2/12 Arrow Electronics $300 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/JPM/GS 2/12 Arrow Electronics $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/JPM/GS 2/12 *Banco de Bogota $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/NR/BBB- CITI/HSBC/JPM 2/11 Citigroup $1.5 bln 10-yr Baa2/A-/NA CITI 2/14 Cullen/Frost $150 mln perpetual Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ MS/GS/UBS 2/13 Discover Bank $750 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB CITI/DB/RBS 2/13 DuPoint $1.25 bln 10-yr A2/A/A CS/GS/MS/BAML/JPM 2/12 DuPoint $750 mln 30-yr A2/A/A CS/GS/MS/BAML/JPM 2/12 Emerson Electric $500 mln 10-yr A2/A/NA CITI/DB/JPM/BARC/BNP 2/14 IFC $1.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA CITI/JPM/MS 2/14 Kellog Co $250 mln 2-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ DB/MS/WF 2/11 Kellog Co $400 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ DB/MS/WF 2/11 *Kommunalbanken $600 mln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/GS/MS 2/13 National Fuel Gas $500 mln 10-yr Ba1/BBB/BBB+ JPM/USB/WFS 2/12 *NLMK $800 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- DB/JPM/SG 2/11 PartnerRe $250 mln perpetual Baa2/BBB/BBB+ UBS/BAML/CITI/CS/WF 2/11 Praxair $400 mln 3-yr A2/A/NA BAML/HSBC/MUS 2/13 Praxair $500 mln 10-yr A2/A/NA BAML/HSBC/MUS 2/13 Vodafone $700 mln 3-yr frn A3/A-/A- BARC/HSBC/JPM/MS/MITS 2/11 Vodafone $900 mln 3-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/HSBC/JPM/MS/MITS 2/11 Vodafone $1.4 bln 5-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/HSBC/JPM/MS/MITS 2/11 Vodafone $1.6 bln 10-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/HSBC/JPM/MS/MITS 2/11 Vodafone $1.4 bln 30-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/HSBC/JPM/MS/MITS 2/11 Walt Disney Co $800 mln 2-yr frn A2/A/A CS/MIZ/RBC 2/12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Delphi Corp $800 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BBB- JPM/BAML/DB/BARC/ CITI/GS 2/11 *Flextronics $500 mln 7-yr Ba1/BB+/BBB- JPM/BAML/CITI 2/13 *Flextronics $500 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BBB- JPM/BAML/CITI 2/13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED American Axle $400 mln 8-yr B2/B/NA BAML/JPM/BARC/CITI/RBC 2/14 *Burlington Hldgs $350 mln 5-yr B3/B-/NA GS/JPM/BAML/MS/WF 2/14 *Fairpoint Comms $300 mln 6.5-yr B2/B/NA MS/CS/JEFF 2/11 *NII Int'l $750 mln 6.5-yr B2/B-/NA JPM/CS/GS/MS 2/11 *Neovia Logistics $125 mln 5-yr Caa2/CCC+/NA UBS/MACQ/DB 2/14 *PolyOne Corp $600 mln 10-yr Ba3/BB-/NA BAML/WFS 2/13 Promsvyazbank $200 mln 5.5-yr Ba2/BB-/NA HSBC/JPM/PSB 2/14 *RSI Home Prodcts $525 mln 5-yr B1/B+/NA BAML/WF/BARC 2/15 *Triumph Group $375 mln 8-yr Ba3/BB-/NA RBC/JPM/UBS 2/11 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS 1/9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088