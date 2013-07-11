July 11 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/8/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Allegheny Tech $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/JPM 7/9 *American Honda $TBA 1-yr frn A1/A+/NA BNP/BARC/WF BNG $600 mln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CITI/TD 7/10 Bank of Montreal $1 bln 3-yr Aa3/A+/AA- BAMLL/BMO/MS/WF Bank of Montreal $1 bln 3-yr frn Aa3/A+/AA- BAMLL/BMO/MS/WF Bk of Nova Scotia $1 bln 3-yr frn Aa2/A+/AA- BAML/BARC/CITI/JPM/SC 7/10 Bk of Nova Scotia $1 bln 3-yr Aa2/A+/AA- BAML/BARC/CITI/JPM/SC 7/10 Duke Energy Ind $150 mln 3-yr frn A2/A/A SC/CITI/JPM/WF 7/8 Duke Energy Ind $350 mln 8-yr A2/A/A SC/CITI/JPM/WF 7/8 GE Capital Corp $900 mln 2-yr frn A1/AA+/NA BLAY/CASTL/LEBEN/MISCH/ 7/9 RAM/WILL/CITI GE Capital Corp $1.35 bln 3-yr frn A1/AA+/NA BAML/BARC/CITI 7/9 GE Capital Corp $1.25 bln 3-yr A1/AA+/NA BAML/BARC/CITI 7/9 IBRD $1.0 bln 4-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BARC/CITI/TD 7/9 LYB Int'l Finance $750 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA MS/JPM LYB Int'l Finance $750 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA MS/JPM *MetropolitanLife $300 mln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- HSBC/DB 7/11 Mitsubishi Corp $500 mln 5-yr A1/A+/NA CITI/JPM/MS 7/10 *Myriad Int'l $750 mln 7-yr Baa3/NA/BBB- BARC/CITI 7/11 Oracle Corp $500 mln 5.5-yr frn A/A+/NA HSBC/BAML/CS 7/9 Oracle Corp $1.5 bln 5.5-yr A/A+/NA HSBC/BAML/CS 7/9 Oracle Corp $1.0 bln 10-yr A/A+/NA HSBC/BAML/CS 7/9 PEFCO $500 mln 5-yr Aaa/AA+/NA BNP/HSBC 7/9 *PEMEX $1 bln 5-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/MS/SANT *PEMEX $500 mln 5-yr frn Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/MS/SANT *PEMEX $1 bln 10.5-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/MS/SANT PPL Electric $350 mln 30-yr A3/A-/NA BARC/CA/MIZ/SC 7/8 Realty Income $750 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/CITI/RBC/USB/WF 7/9 Southern Power $300 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ GS/MIZ/RBS 7/10 Sumitomo Mitsui $TBA 3-yr Aa2/A+/NA GS/CITI/BARD/BAML Sumitomo Mitsui $TBA 3-yr frn Aa2/A+/NA GS/CITI/BARD/BAML Sumitomo Mitsui $TBA 5-yr Aa2/A+/NA GS/CITI/BARD/BAML Sumitomo Mitsui $TBA 10-yr Aa2/A+/NA GS/CITI/BARD/BAML --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/8/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Best Buy $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BB/BB- BARC/CITI/JPM/RBS 7/11 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 7/8/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Russian Stnd Bank $200 mln 10.5-yr Ba3/B+/B+ GS/HSBC 7/9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED KfW $1.0 bln 2-yr frn Aaa/AAA/AAA BNP/DB/GS 7/2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Israel Elec Co $150 mln 5-yr Baa3/BB+/NA BARC/CITI 7/2 *Israel Elec Co $150 mln 10-yr Baa3/BB+/NA BARC/CITI 7/2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED Amer Equity Invt $250 mln 9-yr NA/NA/NA JPM withdrawn 6/21 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088