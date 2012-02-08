Feb 7 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 2/6/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Aflac $TBA 5-yr A3/A-/A- GS/JPM Aflac $TBA 10-yr A3/A-/A- GS/JPM *Aristotle Holdg $1 bln 3-yr Baa3/BBB+/BBB CITI/CS/DB/RBS 2/6 *Aristotle Holdg $1.5 bln 5-yr Baa3/BBB+/BBB CITI/CS/DB/RBS 2/6 *Aristotle Holdg $1 bln 10-yr Baa3/BBB+/BBB CITI/CS/DB/RBS 2/6 AT&T $TBA 3-yr A2/A-/A BNP/CS/DB AT&T $TBA 5-yr A2/A-/A BNP/CS/DB AT&T $TBA 10-yr A2/A-/A BNP/CS/DB B.SantanderBrasil $800 mln 5-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BAML/BNP/SANTAND/SCB 2/6 BMC Software $500 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/NA BAML/JPM *CFE $750 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB BNP/BBVA/CITI 2/7 *Dolpin Energy $1.0 bln 10-yr A1/A+/NA RBS/BNP/ABU/BK/MUFJ/SOCGEN 2/7 Deutsche Bank $750 mln 4-yr Aa3/A+/A+ DB 2/6 Enterprise Prodts $750 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB- JPM/RBS/WFS Freeport McMoran $TBA 3-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB BAML/JPM Freeport McMoran $TBA 5-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB BAML/JPM Freeport McMoran $TBA 10-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB BAML/JPM HSBC US $TBA 3-yr A1/A+/AA HSBC KFW $5.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA CS/HSBC/MS 2/8 KimberlyClark $300 mln 10-yr A2/A/A BAML/MS 2/6 Noble Holding $300 mlb 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/HSBC/STRH/WFS 2/7 Noble Holding $400 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/HSBC/STRH/WFS 2/7 Noble Holding $500 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/HSBC/STRH/WFS 2/7 NY Life Glb Fund $600 mln 5-yr Aaa/AA+/NA CS/JPM/USB 2/7 Wells Fargo $TBA 3-yr A2/A+/AA- WFS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 2/6/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Israel Electric $500 mln 5-yr Baa3/BB+/NA BARC/BB+/NA 2/7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 2/6/2012 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *ABN Amro $1.5 bln 5-yr Aa3/A/NA BARC/BNP/JPM/MS/UBS 1/30 Bank of America $750 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/A BAML 2/2 Bank of America $1.5 bln 30-yr Baa1/A-/A BAML 2/2 *Cabei $250 mln 5-yr A2/A-/NA CITI/HSBC 2/2 *Cofide $400 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB/NA DB/JPM 2/1 Japan Fin Corp $1.25 bln 7-yr Aa3/AA-/NA DB/JPM/NOM 1/31 IBM $1.25 bln 3-yr Aa3/A+/A+ BAML/CS/MIZ/MS/RBC/WFS 2/1 IBM $1.0 bln 5-yr Aa3/A+/A+ BAML/CS/MIZ/MS/RBC/WFS 2/1 IBRD $5.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BARC/BB/CITI/UBS 2/1 *Kommunalbanken $1.25 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA DB/JPM/NOM/UBS 2/1 McDonalds $250 mln 10-yr A2/A/NA BAML/JPM/NOM 2/2 McDonalds $500 mln 30-yr A2/A/NA BAML/JPM/NOM 2/2 Nustar Logistics $250 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- CITI/MIZ/RBS 1/30 NWB Bank $1.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA NOM/JPM/BAML 2/2 Petrobras $1.25 bln 3-yr A3/BBB/NA BAML/CITI/HSBC 2/1 Petrobras $1.75 bln 5-yr A3/BBB/NA BAML/CITI/HSBC 2/1 Petrobras $2.75 bln 21-yr A3/BBB/NA BAML/CITI/HSBC 2/1 Petrobras $1.25 bln 41-yr A3/BBB/NA BAML/CITI/HSBC 2/1 Praxair $500 mln 10-yr A2/A/NA BAML/CITI/HSBC 2/1 Procter & Gamble $1.0 bln 2-yr Aa3/AA-/NA CITI/GS/JPM 2/1 Procter & Gamble $1.0 bln 10-yr Aa3/AA-/NA CITI/GS/JPM 2/1 Rabobank $3.0 bln 10-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BAML/CS/GS 2/1 *Sberbank $1.0 bln 5-yr A3/NR/BBB BARC/BNP/CITI/TROIKA 1/31 *Sberbank $500 mln 10-yr A3/NR/BBB BARC/BNP/CITI/TROIKA 1/31 SW Electric Power $275 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB/BBB JPM/UBS/WFS 1/31 Tyco Electronics $250 mln 3-yr Baa2/BBB/NA DB/JPM 1/31 Tyco Electronics $500 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/NA DB/JPM 1/31 *VEB $750 mln 5-yr Baa1/BBB/NA BNP/JPM/MS/RBS 2/2 Ventas Realty $400 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BARC/BAML/JPM/GS 2/1 Votorantim $500 mln 7.25-yr Baa3/BBB/NA BAML/JPM/MS 2/2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Toll Brothers Fin $300 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BBB- CITI/DB/RBS 1/31 *Yapi Kredi Bank $500 mln 5-yr Ba1/-/BBB- JPM 2/1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BAML Bank of America Merrill Lynch 646-855-6469 646-855-6433 BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-538-1548 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-7772 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0331 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-270-9835 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-209-9336 212-209-9336 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-1286 212-761-7281 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-7991 203-719-1088 USB US Bancorp 651-495-2603