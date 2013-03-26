March 26 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 3/25/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED American Campus $400 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA DB/JPM/BAML/WF 3/25 Assurant Inc $350 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/JPM 3/25 Assurant Inc $350 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/JPM 3/25 Bnco Credito Peru $350 mln 10-yr Baa2/NA/BBB+ CITI/JPM/BCP 3/25 Carlyle Holdings $450 mln 30-yr NR/A-/A- CITI/JPM/CS/GS/MS 3/25 GE Capital Corp $400 mln 5-yr frn A1/AA+/NA BARC/CITI/GS/JPM 3/25 GE Capital Corp $1 bln 5-yr A1/AA+/NA BARC/CITI/GS/JPM 3/25 *RCI Banque $600 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB/NA BAML/CITI/HSBC/SG 3/25 *SES Global Amer $TBA 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CS/DB/RBS/SG *SES Global Amer $TBA 30-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB CS/DB/RBS/SG *Sociedad Quimica $300 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB/NA BAML/JPM/SC *Wilton Re $300 mln 20-yr NA/BBB/BBB CITI/RBC/USB/WF 3/25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 3/25/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 3/25/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Arcelink $500 mln 10-yr NR/BB+/BB+ BAML/JPM/RBS 3/25 DDR Corp $150 mln perpetual Ba1/B+/BB- CITI/JPM/RBC/UBS/WF 3/25 Graphic Packaging $425 mln 8-yr Ba3/BB+/NA BAML/JPN/CITI/GS/STRH 3/25 *TMK Capital $500 mln 7-yr B1/B+/NA CITI/DB/JPM 3/25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *ANZ $750 mln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- ANZ/CITI/JPM 3/20 Arizona PS $100 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ MUFG/RBS/STRH 3/19 Bank of America $750 mln 3-yr frn Baa2/A-/A BAML 3/19 Bank of America $1.0 bln 5-yr frn Baa2/A-/A BAML 3/19 Bank of America $1.0 bln 5-yr Baa2/A-/A BAML 3/19 Bank of America $1.25 bln 10-yr Baa2/A-/A BAML 3/19 BankMuscat $500 mln 5-yr A1/A-/A- CITI/CA/DB/HSBC/NBAD 3/19 Brit Amer Tobacco $300 mln 3-yr A3/A-/A- BARC/DB/HSBC 3/20 Capital One $250 mln 3-yr frn A3/BBB+/A- BARC/MS/WFS 3/19 Capital One $600 mln 5-yr A3/BBB+/A- BARC/MS/WFS 3/19 Citigroup $650 mln 3-yr frn Baa2/A-/A CITI 3/22 Citigroup $850 mln 3-yr Baa2/A-/A CITI 3/22 DTE Electric $375 mln 30-yr A1/A/A BARC/DB/JPM/RBS 3/19 *Gas Nat. De Lima $320 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- CITI/SANT 3/21 Healthcare Realty $250 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- JPM/WFS/CA 3/19 *Healthcare Trust $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA JPM/USB/WFS 3/21 Host Hotels $400 mln 10.5-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA JPM/GS/BAML/DB 3/19 *Kommuninvest $500 mln 2-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA CITI/RBS 3/19 Medtronic $1.0 bln 5-yr A2/A+/NA BARC/DB/GS/JPM 3/19 Medtronic $1.0 bln 10-yr A2/A+/NA BARC/DB/GS/JPM 3/19 Medtronic $750 mln 30-yr A2/A+/NA BARC/DB/GS/JPM 3/19 *Minera Milpo $350 mln 10-yr NA/BBB-/BBB JPM/MS 3/21 NBC Universal $700 mln 3-yr frn A3/A-/BBB+ BARC/CITI/JPM/MS 3/20 NBC Universal $700 mln 5-yr frn A3/A-/BBB+ BARC/CITI/JPM/MS 3/20 NBC Universal $1.1 bln 5-yr A3/A-/BBB+ BARC/CITI/JPM/MS 3/20 NBC Universal $1.5 bln 6-yr A3/A-/BBB+ BARC/CITI/JPM/MS 3/20 *NWB Bank $1.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA CITI/HSBC/RBC 3/19 Prudential Fin $500 mln 31-yr Baa3/BBB+/BBB CITI/GS/HSBC/JPM/RBS 3/19 PS Colorado $250 mln 10-yr A2/A/A GS/JPM/WFS 3/19 PS Colorado $250 mln 30-yr A2/A/A GS/JPM/WFS 3/19 *Sompo Japan Ins $1.4 bln 60-yr A3/A-/NA NOM/JPM/MIZ/MS 3/21 Stryker Corp $600 mln 5-yr A3/A+/NA BAML/BARC/GS 3/20 Stryker Corp $400 mln 30-yr A3/A+/NA BAML/BARC/GS 3/20 St. Jude Medical $900 mln 10-yr Baa1/A/A BAML/WFS 3/21 St. Jude Medical $700 mln 30-yr Baa1/A/A BAML/WFS 3/21 *Sumitomo Mitsui $650 mln 5-yr A1/A+/NA CITI/GS/JPM 3/21 *Swedbank AB $1.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA BAML/BARC/DB/JPM 3/21 *UBS AG $1.25 bln 3-yr Aaa/-/AAA UBS/BARC/LLYDS/RBC/SANT/WF 3/21 Weingarten Realty $300 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/USB/WF 3/19 Weststar Energy $250 mln 30-yr A3/A-/A- BAML/BKNY/DB 3/21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Boston Properties $200 mln perpetual Baa3/BBB/BB+ WFS/BAML/MS 3/18 CMS Energy $250 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/BB+ BAML/BNP/JPM/MUS 3/19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Avis Budget $450 mln 10-yr NA/NA/NA BARC/BAML/MS/RBS/SCOT 3/19 CenturyLink $1.0 bln 7-yr Ba2/BB/BB+ JPM/BARC/CITI/SUNT 3/18 Citigroup $500 mln perpetual B1/BB/BB CITI 3/19 Cooper-Standard $175 mln 5-yr Caa1/B/NA DB/BAML/JPM/UBS 3/19 Corrections Corp $325 mln 7-yr Ba1/BB+/BB+ BAML/JPM/STRH/WFS/PNC 3/21 Corrections Corp $350 mln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BB+ BAML/JPM/STRH/WFS/PNC 3/21 *Digicel Ltd $300 mln 8-yr B1/NR/B CITI/JPM/CS/BARC/DB 3/19 *Fidelty Gty Life $300 mln 8-yr B1/B+/BB- JEFF/CS/MACQ 3/21 Hanover Insurance $175 mln 40-yr Ba1/BB/NA MS/BAML/WFS 3/20 *HJ Heinz $3.1 bln 7.5-yr B1/BB-/BB WFS/JPM/BARC/CITI 3/22 *Intelsat S.A. $500 mln 5-yr Caa/CCC+/NA GS/MS/JPM 3/20 *Intelsat S.A. $2.0 bln 8-yr Caa/CCC+/NA GS/MS/JPM 3/20 *Intelsat S.A. $1.0 bln 10-yr Caa/CCC+/NA GS/MS/JPM 3/20 Jefferies $600 mln 7-yr B1/B+/NA JEFF 3/19 *Nationstar Mtg $200 mln 8-yr B2/B+/NA BAML/CS/BARC/WFS 3/21 *Offshore Grp Inv $775 mln 10-yr B3/B-/NA CITI/BAML/CS/DB/JEFF/RBC 3/21 *Petrologistics $365 mln 7-yr B2/B/NA MS/BARC/CITI/GS/STIFL/UBS/WF 3/22 *Sinclair TV Grp $500 mln 8-yr B1/B/NA JPM/DB/RBC/STRH/WFS 3/18 Texas Capital Bnc $150 mln perpetual Ba3/BB/NA MS/BAML/JPM US Steel $275 mln 8-yr B1/BB/NA JPM/BARC/GS/MS 3/20 *Walter Energy $350 mln 8-yr B3/NA/NA MS/BARC/BAML/C/CA 3/22 *Watco Cos $500 mln 10-yr B3/BBB+/NA WF/JPM/BARC/BMO/USB 3/19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS 1/9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088