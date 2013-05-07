May 7 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/6/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Banco del Estado $200 mln 4-yr Aa2/AA-/A+ CITI/DB/HSBC/JPM 5/7 BP Capital $250 mln 5-yr frn A2/A/NA MIZ/BAML/CA/MUS/MS/SG 5/7 BP Capital $1.25 bln 5-yr A2/A/NA MIZ/BAML/CA/MUS/MS/SG 5/7 BP Capital $1.5 bln 10-yr A2/A/NA MIZ/BAML/CA/MUS/MS/SG 5/7 Citigroup $1.25 bln 10-yr Baa3/BBB+/BBB+ CITI 5/7 EBRD $250 mln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA DB/TD 5/7 Federal Realty $275 mln 10-yr Baa1/A-/A- WFS/BAML 5/6 FEMSA $300 mln 10-yr NA/NA/NA BBVA/CITI/GS FEMSA $700 mln 30-yr NA/NA/NA BBVA/CITI/GS *Harvest Operatns $630 mln 5-yr A1/A+/A+ BAML/BARC/HSBC/RBS 5/7 Hyatt Hotels $350 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA GS/JPM/STRH *Leaseplan Corp $750 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB+/A- RBS/CITI/HSBC/JPM 5/7 *Network Rail $TBA 5-yr Aa1/AAA/AAA BAML/HSBC/MS/RBC *Nordea Bank $625 mln 3-yr frn Aa3/AA-/AA- CITI/BAML/GS/JPM *Nordea Bank $625 mln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- CITI/BAML/GS/JPM *Nordea Bank $1.25 bln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- CITI/BAML/GS/JPM *Piedmont Oper. $350 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA MS/JPM/USB 5/6 PSE&G $500 mln 10-yr A1/A/A+ MIZ/BNP/MUS/SC 5/7 SC Johnson $400 mln 30-yr NA/A-/A- BAML/BARC/CITI 5/7 Xcel Energy $450 mln 3-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/BARC/CITI 5/6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/6/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Ford Motor Credit $500 mln 3-yr frn Baa2/BB+/BBB- BNPP/CA/CS/GS 5/6 Ford Motor Credit $1 bln 3-yr Baa2/BB+/BBB- BNPP/CA/CS/GS 5/6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/6/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *GM Finance $1 bln 3-yr Ba3/BB-/BB DB/BARC/GS/RBC/RBS *GM Finance $750 mln 5-yr Ba3/BB-/BB DB/BARC/GS/RBC/RBS *GM Finance $750 mln 10-yr Ba3/BB-/BB DB/BARC/GS/RBC/RBS *NXP Semiconductr $750 mln 5-yr B3/B/NA MS/BARC/CS/KKR 5/6 *PVR $400 mln 8-yr B2/B-/NA JPM/RBC/WF/BAML/CITI/ PNC/STRH 5/6 *Safeway Grp Hldg $540 mln 5-yr B3/B/NA GS/WFS/MS/BARC/LAZ *Sonic Automotive $300 mln 10-yr B3/B+/NA BAML/JPM/WFS 5/6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Altria Group $350 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/CS/HSBC/WF 4/29 Altria Group $650 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB/BBB+ BARC/CS/HSBC/WF 4/29 Apple $1.0 bln 3-yr frn Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 Apple $1.5 bln 3-yr Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 Apple $2.0 bln 5-yr frn Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 Apple $4.0 bln 5-yr Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 Apple $5.5 bln 10-yr Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 Apple $3.0 bln 30-yr Aa1/AA+/NA DB/GS 4/30 *Barrick Gold $650 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/NA MS/CITI/JPM/RBC 4/29 *Barrick Gold $1.5 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA MS/CITI/JPM/RBC 4/29 *Barrick NA $850 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/NA MS/CITI/JPM/RBC 4/29 Boeing $150 mln 1.5-yr frn A2/A/A MS/BARC 4/30 Boeing $350 mln 5-yr A2/A/A CITI/MS 4/30 CNOOC Finance $750 mln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BOC/BAML/CICC/CITI/CS/ GS/JPM/UBS 5/2 CNOOC Finance $750 mln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BOC/BAML/CICC/CITI/CS/ GS/JPM/UBS 5/2 CNOOC Finance $2 bln 10-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BOC/BAML/CICC/CITI/CS/ GS/JPM/UBS 5/2 CNOOC Finance $500 mln 30-yr Aa3/AA-/NA BOC/BAML/CICC/CITI/CS/ GS/JPM/UBS 5/2 Colgate-Palmolive $400 mln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- BAML/BNP/CITI 4/29 Colgate-Palmolive $400 mln 10-yr Aa3/AA-/AA- BAML/BNP/CITI 4/29 *Consorcio Transm $450 mln 10-yr Baa3/NA/BBB- CS/DB/BBVA/BCP 4/30 *Corp Office Prop $350 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- JPM/MS/CITI/MIZ 5/1 IBM $1 bln 3-yr Aa3/AA-/A+ RBS/BAML/BNP/WF 5/2 IBM $1.25 bln 7-yr Aa3/AA-/A+ RBS/BAML/BNP/WF 5/2 KE Export Leasing $155 mln 12-yr NA/NA/NA CITI/BAML 5/2 Loews Corp $500 mln 10-yr A2/A+/A+ BARC/JPM 5/2 Loews Corp $500 mln 30-yr A2/A+/A+ BARC/JPM 5/2 Mack-Cali $275 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/CITI/JPM 4/29 McDonald's Corp $500 mln 30-yr A2/A/A BAML/CITI/JPM/WFS 4/29 *Pearson Funding $500 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/DB/HSBC 5/1 PNC Financial $500 mln perpetual Baa3/BBB/BBB- CITI/JPM/PNC 5/2 Praxair Inc $475 mln 5.5-yr A2/A/NA RBS/CITI/CS 4/29 Praxair Inc $175 mln 30-yr A2/A/NA RBS/CITI/CS 4/29 RBC $1.15 bln 2-yr frn Aa3/AA/NA RBC 4/30 RBC $350 mln 2-yr Aa3/AA/NA RBC 4/30 Texas Instruments $500 mln 5-yr A1/A+/A+ MS/JPM 5/1 Texas Instruments $500 mln 10-yr A1/A+/A+ MS/JPM 5/1 TJX Companies $500 mln 10-yr A3/A/NA BARC/DB/UBS 4/29 Toronto-Dominion $3 bln 2-yr frn Aa1/AA-/AA- CS/TD 5/2 US Bancorp $500 mln perpetual Baa1/BBB+/BBB MS/BAML/UBS/USB/WF 4/29 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Aspen Insurance $250 mln perpetual Ba1/BBB-/NA BARC/CITI/GS 4/25 Regions Financial $750 mln 5-yr Ba1/BBB-/BBB- GS/MS 4/25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Avianca Holdings $300 mln 7-yr NA/B+/BB- CITI/JPM 5/3 BBVA $1.25 bln perpetual NR/NR/BB- BBVA/BAML/GS/UBS 4/30 Constell. Brands $500 mln 8-yr Ba1/NA/NA BAMP/JPM/RABO/BARC/WFS 4/30 Constell. Brands $1.05 bln 10-yr Ba1/NA/NA BAMP/JPM/RABO/BARC/WFS 4/30 Landry's Inc $235 mln 7-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA JEFF/CITI/DB 5/1 New Look Group $250 mln 5-yr B1/B-/B GS/JPM/DB/HSBC/LLOYDS/RBS 5/3 *Sirius XM Radio $500 mln 7-yr B1/BB/NA JPM/BAML/MS/BARC/CITI/DB 5/2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS 1/9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. 