May 22 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/20/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Amer. Honda Fin. $TBA 3-yr frn A1/A+/NA CS/DB/MIZ Analog Devices $500 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/CS/JPM Aon Plc $250 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ GS/MS 5/21 Asian Dev Bank $750 Mln 2-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA DB/GS/MS 5/22 Asian Dev Bank $250 Mln 2-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA DB/GS/MS 5/22 CF Industries $750 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB GS/MS 5/20 CF Industries $750 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB GS/MS 5/20 Deutsche Bank AG $1.5 bln 15-yr Baa3/BBB+/A- DB 5/21 EBRD $250 mln 7-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BNPP/DB/TD 5/21 Entergy Arkansas $250 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA BARC/KEY/RBS/STEPHENS *Glencore Funding $TBA TBA Baa2/BBB/NA BNPP/BAML/CS/RBS KFW $3.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BARC/JPM/NOM Kimberly-Clark $250 mln 3-yr frn A2/A/NA CITI/GS/JPM 5/20 Kimberly-Clark $350 mln 10-yr A2/A/NA CITI/GS/JPM 5/20 Kimberly-Clark $250 mln 30-yr A2/A/NA CITI/GS/JPM 5/20 Nat'l Rural Util $250 mln 3-yr frn A2/A/NA KEY/PNC 5/21 Oesterreichische $1.75 bln 5-yr Aaa/AA+/NA CITI/GS/HSBC/JPM 5/21 PPL Cap Funding $250 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB BARC/JPM/MS/UBS 5/21 PPL Cap Funding $600 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB BARC/JPM/MS/UBS 5/21 PPL Cap Funding $300 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB BARC/JPM/MS/UBS 5/21 *Pricoa Global $500 mln 5-yr A2/AA-/A+ BARC/CS/DB 5/21 *Principal Life $300 mln 3-yr frn Aa3/A+/NA BAML Renaissance Hldgs $275 mln perpetual Baa2/BBB+/BBB BAML/CITI *Skandinavska EB $1.5 bln 5-yr Aaa/NA/NA BARC/BAML/DB/GS/SEB 5/21 Swedish Export $1.25 bln Aa1/AA+/NA BAML/BARC/MIZ/NOMURA 5/21 *Westpac Banking $TBA 5-yr Aaa/NA/AAA DB/HSBC/JPM/RBC/WESTPAC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/20/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Int'l Lease Fin $550 mln 3-yr frn Ba3/BBB-/BB DB/GS/UBS 5/21 Natl Retail Props $100 mln perpetual Baa3/BB+/BBB- WF/BAML/CITI/RJ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/20/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Bank of America $1.0 bln perpetual B1/BB+/BB BAML 5/21 B&G Foods $700 mln 8-yr B1/B+/NA CS/BARC/RBC/BAML/DB 5/20 Cinemark USA $530 mln 10-yr B2/BB-/NA BARC/MS/CITI/DB/WF 5/21 Concho Resources $850 mln 10-yr Ba3/NA/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/JPM/WF 5/20 *GETCO Financing $305 mln 5-yr B2/B/NA JEFF/GS 5/21 Legacy Reserves $250 mln 8-yr Caa1/B-/NA WFS/BAML/BARC/CITI/ JPM/RBS/UBS *Memorial Prodn $100 mln 8-yr Caa1/B-/NA WF 5/20 *Spring Windows $470 mln 8-yr B2/B-/NA JPM/BAML 5/21 USAirways Group $500 mln 5-yr Caa2/CCC+/B- CITI/BARC/GS/MS/CS 5/21 *Vantage Oncology $250 mln 4-yr B2/B/NA JEFFERIES/STRH/BMO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED AGL Capital $500 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/JPM/MS 5/13 American Express $850 mln 5-yr frn A3/BBB+/A+ CITI/GS/JPM/UBS 5/15 American Express $1.0 bln 5-yr A3/BBB+/A+ CITI/GS/JPM/UBS 5/15 *Amer Honda Fin. $750 mln 1-yr frn NA/NA/NA BAML/MS/RBS 5/14 Axis Capital $200 mln perpetual NA/NA/NA BAML/CITI/WFS 5/13 *BRF $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BB/BRAD/ITAU/MS/SANT 5/15 Consumers Energy $425 mln 30-yr NA/NA/NA BARC/GS/WFS 5/13 Covidien Int'l $750 mln 10-yr Baa1/A/A BAML/BARC/MS 5/13 DCP Midstream $550 mln perpetual Baa2/BBB/BBB MS/WFS 5/16 DDR Corp $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA RBS/UBS/USB 5/16 Entergy Louisiana $100 mln 40-yr A3/A-/NA MS/WFS 5/15 Golden Eagle Ret $400 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- CITI/HSBC/BAML/JPM/MS 5/14 Hershey Co $250 mln 10-yr A2/A/NA BAML/UBS 5/14 Kimco Realty Corp $350 mln 10-yr NA/NA/NA JPM/BARC/MS/RBC 5/14 *Kommun. Norway $2.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/NA CS/DB/GS 5/15 Lorillard Tobacc. $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BARC/GS/WFS 5/15 Merck & Co $500 mln 3-yr frn A2/AA/NA BNPP/DB/JPM/MS 5/15 Merck & Co $1.0 bln 3-yr A2/AA/NA BNPP/DB/JPM/MS 5/15 Merck & Co $10 bln 5-yr frn A2/AA/NA BNPP/DB/JPM/MS 5/15 Merck & Co $1.0 bln 5-yr A2/AA/NA BNPP/DB/JPM/MS 5/15 Merck & Co $1.75 bln 10-yr A2/AA/NA BNPP/DB/JPM/MS 5/15 Merck & Co $1.25 bln 30-yr A2/AA/NA BNPP/DB/JPM/MS 5/15 Morgan Stanley $2.0 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ MS 5/16 NStar Electric $200 mln 3-yr frn A2/A/A+ BARC/RBC 5/14 N. States Power $400 mln 10-yr NA/NA/NA BKNY/CS/DB/MS 5/13 Qwest Corp $750 mln 40-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/MS/UBS/WFS 5/14 Petrobras $1.25 bln 3-yr A3/BBB/BBB BAML/BB/CITI/HSBC/JPM/MS 5/13 Petrobras $1.0 bln 3-yr frn A3/BBB/BBB BAML/BB/CITI/HSBC/JPM/MS 5/13 Petrobras $1.5 bln 5-yr frn A3/BBB/BBB BAML/BB/CITI/HSBC/JPM/MS 5/13 Petrobras $2.0 bln 5-yr A3/BBB/BBB BAML/BB/CITI/HSBC/JPM/MS 5/13 Petrobras $3.5 bln 10-yr A3/BBB/BBB BAML/BB/CITI/HSBC/JPM/MS 5/13 Petrobras $1.75 bln 30-yr A3/BBB/BBB BAML/BB/CITI/HSBC/JPM/MS 5/13 *Stadshypotek AB $1.25 bln 5-yr Aaa/NA/NA CS/GS/JPM/RBC 5/16 *State Grid Corp $500 mln 5-yr Aa3/AA-/A+ BOCI/HSBC/GS/MS 5/15 *State Grid Corp $500 mln 30-yr Aa3/AA-/A+ BOCI/HSBC/GS/MS 5/15 Thomson Reuters $500 mln 3-yr Baa1/A-/A- DB/HSBC/MS/RBS 5/16 Thomson Reuters $350 mln 30-yr Baa1/A-/A- DB/HSBC/MS/RBS 5/16 Toyota Motor Crdt $1.5 bln TBA Aa3/AA-/NA BNPP/CITI/RBS 5/14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *PT Pertamina $1.625 bln 10-yr Baa3/BB-/BBB- BARC/CITI/RBS 5/13 *PT Pertamina $1.62 bln 30-yr Baa3/BB-/BBB- BARC/CITI/RBS 5/13 Seagate Cayman $1.0 bln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BBB- MS/BAML/BNPP 5/15 *Wynn Las Vegas $500 mln 10-yr Ba2/BBB-/NA DB/JPM 5/15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Amkor Technology $225 mln 9-yr NA/NA/NA DB/CS 5/15 *Bon-Ton Dept $350 mln 8-yr Caa1/B-/NA BAML/CS/GS 5/16 *Dynegy Inc $500 mln 10-yr NA/NA/NA MS/CS/BARC/DB/GS/JPM/ BAML/RBC/UBS 5/15 Fifth Third $600 mln perpetual NA/NA/NA GS/DB/JPM/MS 5/10 *First Data Corp $750 mln 8-yr Caa2/CCC+/NA CITI/DB/BAML 5/15 *ING USA $750 mln 40-yr Ba1/BB/NA BAML/BARC/JPM 5/10 *Jefferies Loan $300 mln 7-yr NA/NA/NA JEFF 5/16 *Magnetation LLC $325 mln 5-yr B3/B-/NA JPM/JEFF/DB 5/15 *NII Intl Telecom $700 mln 6-yr B2/CCC+/NA JPM/GS 5/16 *SM Energy $500 mln 10.5-yr B1/BB/NA BAML/WFS/JPM 5/15 *Tenet Healthcare $1.05 bln 8.5-yr Ba3/B+/NA BARC/BAML/CITI/WFS 5/15 *Univision Comm. $700 mln 10-yr B2/B+/NA DB/BAML/BARC/CS/JPM/WFS 5/16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS 1/9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088