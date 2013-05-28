May 28 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/28/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Agrium $TBA 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/RBC/SCOTIA Agrium $TBA 30-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BAML/RBC/SCOTIA Northrop Grumman $850 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CITI/JPM/RBS/WFS Northrop Grumman $1.05 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CITI/JPM/RBS/WFS Northrop Grumman $950 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CITI/JPM/RBS/WFS Pfizer $750 mln 3-yr A1/AA/A+ CITI/CS/GS/RBS Pfizer $1.0 bln 5-yr A1/AA/A+ CITI/CS/GS/RBS Pfizer $500 mln 5-yr frn A1/AA/A+ CITI/CS/GS/RBS Pfizer $1.0 bln 10-yr A1/AA/A+ CITI/CS/GS/RBS Pfizer $750 mln 30-yr A1/AA/A+ CITI/CS/GS/RBS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/28/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 5/28/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Amer. Honda Fin. $1.25 bln 3-yr frn A1/A+/NA CS/DB/MIZ 5/22 Analog Devices $500 mln 10-yr A3/A-/A- BAML/CS/JPM 5/22 Aon Plc $250 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ GS/MS 5/21 Asian Dev Bank $750 mln 2-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA DB/GS/MS 5/22 Asian Dev Bank $250 mln 2-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA DB/GS/MS 5/22 CF Industries $750 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB GS/MS 5/20 CF Industries $750 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB GS/MS 5/20 Council of Europe $1.25 bln 5-yr Aaa/AA+/AA+ CS/HSBC/MS/RBC 5/23 Deutsche Bank AG $1.5 bln 15-yr Baa3/BBB+/A- DB 5/21 EBRD $250 mln 7-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BNPP/DB/TD 5/21 Entergy Arkansas $250 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA BARC/KEY/RBS/STEPHENS 5/22 *Glencore Funding $1.0 bln 3-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BNPP/BAML/CS/RBS 5/22 *Glencore Funding $500 mln 3-yr frn Baa2/BBB/NA BNPP/BAML/CS/RBS 5/22 *Glencore Funding $1.5 bln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BNPP/BAML/CS/RBS 5/22 *Glencore Funding $500 mln 5-yr frn Baa2/BBB/NA BNPP/BAML/CS/RBS 5/22 *Glencore Funding $1.5 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA BNPP/BAML/CS/RBS 5/22 IADB $125 mln 2.25-yr Aaa/AAA/NR BAML 5/21 KFW $3.0 bln 5-yr Aaa/AAA/AAA BARC/JPM/NOM 5/22 Kimberly-Clark $250 mln 3-yr frn A2/A/NA CITI/GS/JPM 5/20 Kimberly-Clark $350 mln 10-yr A2/A/NA CITI/GS/JPM 5/20 Kimberly-Clark $250 mln 30-yr A2/A/NA CITI/GS/JPM 5/20 Kommunalbanken $250 mln 5-yr frn Aaa/AAA/NA GS 5/22 Nat'l Rural Util $250 mln 3-yr frn A2/A/NA KEY/PNC 5/21 Oesterreichische $1.75 bln 5-yr Aaa/AA+/NA CITI/GS/HSBC/JPM 5/21 PPL Cap Funding $250 mln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB BARC/JPM/MS/UBS 5/21 PPL Cap Funding $600 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB BARC/JPM/MS/UBS 5/21 PPL Cap Funding $300 mln 30-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB BARC/JPM/MS/UBS 5/21 *Pricoa Global $500 mln 5-yr A2/AA-/A+ BARC/CS/DB 5/21 *Principal Life $300 mln 3-yr frn Aa3/A+/NA BAML 5/22 Renaissance Hldgs $275 mln perpetual Baa2/BBB+/BBB BAML/CITI *Skandinavska EB $1.5 bln 5-yr Aaa/NA/NA BARC/BAML/DB/GS/SEB 5/21 Swedish Export $1.25 bln Aa1/AA+/NA BAML/BARC/MIZ/NOMURA 5/21 *Westpac Banking $1.25 bln 5-yr Aaa/NA/AAA DB/HSBC/JPM/RBC/WESTPAC 5/22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Int'l Lease Fin $550 mln 3-yr frn Ba3/BBB-/BB DB/GS/UBS 5/21 Natl Retail Props $250 mln perpetual Baa3/BB+/BBB- WF/BAML/CITI/RJ 5/22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Bank of America $1.0 bln perpetual B1/BB+/BB BAML 5/21 B&G Foods $700 mln 8-yr B1/B+/NA CS/BARC/RBC/BAML/DB 5/20 *Century Aluminum $250 mln 8-yr B3/B/NA BS/WF 5/23 Cinemark USA $530 mln 10-yr B2/BB-/NA BARC/MS/CITI/DB/WF 5/21 *CommScope Hldg $550 mln 7-yr Caa1/B-/NA JPM/BAML/DB/GS 5/22 Concho Resources $850 mln 10-yr Ba3/NA/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/JPM/WF 5/20 *Elan Corp $850 mln 8-yr Ba3/B+/NA MS 5/23 Emirates NBD $1 bln perpetual NR/NR/NR BAML/DB/EMIRATES/HSBC/ ING/MS 5/22 FAMSA $250 mln 7-yr B/B+/NA CS/CITI 5/23 *GETCO Financing $305 mln 5-yr B2/B/NA JEFF/GS 5/21 *Intelsat Jackson $635 mln 10.5-yr Caa1/CCC+/NA CS/BARC/BAML/JPM/MS/GS/DB 5/21 *Legacy Reserves $250 mln 8-yr Caa1/B-/NA WF/BAML/BARC/CITI/JPM/RBS/UBS 5/22 *Memorial Prodn $100 mln 8-yr Caa1/B-/NA WFS 5/20 *Midstates Petrol $700 mln 8-yr Caa1/B-/NA MS/STRH/BAML/RBC/SG/ CITI/GS/NAT/RBS 5/23 *Provident Fundg $500 mln 8-yr Ba3/B+/NA BAML/CITI/JEFF 5/22 Renaissance Credt $350 mln 3-yr B2/B/B GS/RBI/SBER 5/22 *Spring Windows $470 mln 8-yr B2/B-/NA JPM/BAML 5/21 USAirways Group $500 mln 5-yr Caa2/CCC+/B- CITI/BARC/GS/MS/CS 5/21 *Vantage Oncology $250 mln 4-yr B2/B/NA JEFFERIES/STRH/BMO 5/22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *DVB Bank $500 mln 5-yr NA/A+/A+ CITI/JPM/UBS 1/9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088