June 11 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 6/10/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Apollo Investment $135 mln 30-yr NR/BBB/BBB- MS/BAML/UBS 6/10 Duke Energy $500 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB+ GS/MIZ/RBC 6/10 S.Carolina Electc $400 mln 30-yr A2/A/A BAML/MS/UBS 6/10 Wisconsin Electrc $250 mln 5-yr A2/A-/A+ KEY/JPM/WFS 6/10 Zions Bancorp $250 mln 10-yr NR/BBB-/BBB- JPM/DB/GS 6/10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 6/10/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR THE WEEK OF 6/10/2013 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Aflac $700 mln 10-yr A3/A-/A- GS/MIZ/MS/JPM 6/3 Allstate Corp $500 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA BARC/DB/GS/JPM 6/4 Allstate Corp $500 mln 30-yr A3/A-/NA BARC/DB/GS/JPM 6/4 Allstate Corp $250 mln perpetual Baa3/BBB-/NA JPM/MS/UBS/WFS 6/5 Baxter Int'l $500 mln 18-mo frn A3/A/A- BAML/CITI/JPM 6/4 Baxter Int'l $500 mln 3-yr A3/A/A- BAML/CITI/JPM 6/4 Baxter Int'l $750 mln 5-yr A3/A/A- BAML/CITI/JPM 6/4 Baxter Int'l $1.25 bln 10-yr A3/A/A- BAML/CITI/JPM 6/4 Baxter Int'l $500 mln 30-yr A3/A/A- BAML/CITI/JPM 6/4 Beam Inc $250 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB BAML/CS 6/3 Beam Inc $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/BBB BAML/CS 6/3 Buckeye Partners $500 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BARC/STRH/WFS 6/3 EMC Corp $2.5 bln 5-yr A1/A/NA BAML/CITI/JPM 6/3 EMC Corp $2.0 bln 7-yr A1/A/NA BAML/CITI/JPM 6/3 EMC Corp $1.0 bln 10-yr A1/A/NA BAML/CITI/JPM 6/3 *Indianapolis Pwr $170 mln 30-yr A3/BBB+/BBB+ BAML/JPM 6/3 *Lexington Realty $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA JPM/WFS 6/3 Nestle Holdings $500 mln 6.5-yr Aa2/AA/NA BAML/CS/GS/MUSI 6/4 NextEra Energy $250 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/A- BAML/JPM/RBC/RBS 6/3 Pacificorp $300 mln 10-yr A2/A/A- RBS/SCOTIA/WFS 6/3 Swedish Export $300 mln 4-yr frn Aa1/AA+/NA GS/HSBC/JPM 6/4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Royal Bank Scot. $1.0 bln 10-yr Ba2/BB+/BBB- RBS/CITI/DB/BAML/ING/RBC 6/3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED AmTrust Financial $115 mln perpetual NR/NR/NA UBS/GS/JPM/KBW 6/3 Approach Resourcs $250 mln 80yr B3/B-/NA JPM/RBC/KEY 6/6 *Eagle MidCo $400 mln 5-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/CS/RBC 6/3 *Epicor Software $400 mln 5-yr Caa1/CCC+/CCC BAML/CS/RBC 6/3 *Hot Topic $355 mln 8-yr B2/B/NA BAML/JEFF 6/6 *Intergen $750 mln 10-yr B1/B+/NA DB/BAR/BAML/CS/MUS/RBC 6/6 *Jack Cooper Hldg $225 mln 7-yr B2/B-/NA WFS/BARC 6/7 Quick Silver Rscs $200 mln 5-yr NA/NA/NA CS/JPM/CITI/DB/BAML/WFS Quick Silver Rscs $675 mln 8-yr NA/NA/NA CS/CITI/DB/JPM/TD/UBS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 *Petrofac Ltd $TBA 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BARC/JPM 6/3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-8314 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0347 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-205-7543 212-205-7543 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-2031 212-761-2000 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-1088