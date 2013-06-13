British PM May says wants to keep "deep" partnership with EU

LONDON, May 30 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she wanted to keep a "deep and special" partnership with the European Union, responding to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's suggestion that the EU could no longer completely rely on Britain. "We want to build ... that deep and special partnership with the European Union that remains, because we're leaving the EU but we're not leaving Europe," May said when asked about Merkel's comments.