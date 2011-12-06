Dec 6 The following are lists of upcoming high-grade and high-yield corporate bond offerings in the United States. The information was gathered from Thomson Reuters U.S. new issues team, and other market sources: *Denotes 144a private placement debt offering. HIGH-GRADE BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 12/5/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED *Abu Dhabi Engy $750 mln 5-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/MUS/RBS/SCB 12/5 *Abu Dhabi Engy $750 mln 10-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/MUS/RBS/SCB 12/5 *CIBC $2.0 bln 3-yr Aaa/AAA/NA CIBC/HSBC/JPM/RBS 12/5 Duke Engy Carolin $350 mln 5-yr A1/A/NA CITI/DB/JPM 12/5 Duke Engy Carolin $650 mln 30-yr A1/A/NA CITI/DB/JPM 12/5 Ecolab $500 mln 3-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BAML/JPM 12/5 Ecolab $1.25 bln 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BAML/JPM 12/5 Ecolab $1.25 bln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BAML/JPM 12/5 Ecolab $750 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA BAML/JPM 12/5 Gilead Sciences $750 mln 3-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/BARC Gilead Sciences $700 mln 5-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/BARC Gilead Sciences $1.25 bln 10-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/BARC Gilead Sciences $1.0 bln 30-yr NA/NA/NA BAML/BARC Hewlett-Packard $650 mln 3-yr A2/BBB+/NA GS/JPM/MS Hewlett-Packard $850 mln 5-yr A2/BBB+/NA GS/JPM/MS Hewlett-Packard $1.5 bln 10-yr A2/BBB+/NA GS/JPM/MS Snr HSG Property $300 mln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/NA BAML/RBC/UBS/WFS 12/5 Noble Energy $1.0 bln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/NA CITI/JPM 12/5 *Tencent Holdings $600 mln 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/NA CS/DB/GS/HSBC 12/5 USAA Capital Corp $250 mln 5-yr Aa1/AA+/NA BAML/DB/JPM 12/6 Wells Fargo $1.5 bln 5-yr A2/A+/NA WFS 12/5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 12/5/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES EXPECTED FOR WEEK OF 12/5/2011 COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Ford Motor Credit $1.0 bln 10-yr Ba1/BB+/BB+ CITI/BARC/JPM/RBS 12/5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS HIGH-GRADE SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Can Pacific Rail $250 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA JPM 11/28 Can Pacific Rail $250 mln 30-yr Baa2/BBB-/NA JPM 11/28 John Deere Cap $600 mln 3-yr A2/A/NA BARC/DB/JPM 11/29 John Deere Cap $500 mln 5-yr A2/A/NA BARC/DB/JPM 11/29 Jonhson Controls $400 mln 5-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BARC/CITI 11/29 Jonhson Controls $450 mln 10-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BARC/CITI 11/29 Jonhson Controls $250 mln 30-yr Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ BARC/CITI 11/29 National Fuel Gas $500 mln 10-yr Baa1BBB-/NA BAML/JPM/WFS 11/28 Pacific G&E $250 mln 30-yr A3/BBB+/NA BNP/BAML/UBS 11/28 Raytheon $575 mln 3-yr A3/A-/A- BAML/CITI/JPM 11/29 Raytheon $425 mln 30-yr A3/A-/A- BAML/CITI/JPM 11/29 Safeway $400 mln 5-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB- BAML/BS/JPM 11/30 Safeway $400 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB- BAML/BS/JPM 11/30 Transocean $1.2 bln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BARC/SC/MITSU 11/30 Transocean $1.2 bln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BARC/SC/MITSU 11/30 Scripps Network $500 mln 5-yr Baa1/A-/NA JPM/WFS 11/28 Tesco Plc $500 mln 3-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/DB 11/28 Tesco Plc $500 mln 5-yr A3/A-/NA BAML/BARC/CITI/DB 11/28 Transocean $1 bln 5-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BARC/SC/MITSU 11/30 Transocean $1.2 bln 10-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BARC/SC/MITSU 11/30 Transocean $300 mln 40-yr Baa3/BBB-/BBB- BARC/SC/MITSU 11/30 Vornado Realty $400 mln 10-yr Baa2/BBB/BBB BAML/CITI/DB/JPM 11/30 Walt Disney $1.0 bln 3-yr A2/A/NA BNP/CITI/CS/DB 11/29 Walt Disney $600 mln 30-yr A2/A/NA BNP/CITI/CS/DB 11/29 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS SPLIT-RATED BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS HIGH-YIELD BOND SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED Charter Comms $750 mln 10.5-yr B1/BB-/NA BAML/CITI/CS/DB/UBS 11/30 Landry's Restau $115 mln 4-yr B3/B/NA JEFF 11/30 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES SALES COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS PRICED ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ DEALS RECENTLY POSTPONED COMPANY AMT MAT/DEBT RTGS MGRS DATE POSTPONED *Celulosa Argent $150 mln 7-yr B2/B/NA CITI/CS 7/18 *First Amer Fin $250 mln 10-yr Baa3/NA/NA JPM/USB/WFS 5/27 *Integra Telecom $260 mln 5-yr CCC+/NA/NA 5/27 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MANAGERS: SYNDICATE DESK NUMBERS: HIGH-YIELD HIGH-GRADE BASML Bank of America Merrill Lynch 646-855-6469 646-855-6433 BARC Barclays Capital 212-412-3889 212-412-2663 BNP BNP Paribas 212-841-3435 CITI Citigroup Global Markets 212-723-6020 212-723-6121 CS Credit Suisse 212-538-1548 212-325-3325 DB Deutsche Bank 212-250-7772 212-250-6801 GS Goldman Sachs & Co 212-357-0331 212-902-5954 HSBC HSBC Securities 212-525-4102 212-525-4102 JPM J.P. Morgan Chase & Co 212-270-9835 212-834-4533 MIZ Mizuho Securities 212-209-9336 212-209-9336 MS Morgan Stanley 212-761-1286 212-761-7281 NOM Nomura 212-667-1476 212-667-1476 RBC RBC Capital Markets 212-618-2205 212-858-7232 RBS RBS 203-897-6981 203-897-6553 6848 SUN Suntrust 404-926-5604 UBS UBS Investment Bank 203-719-7991 203-719-1088 USB US Bancorp 651-495-2603