* Cotton sinks for third session this week
* Fiber set to post weekly following 5-week price rally
* U.S. export levels seen falling in response to higher
prices
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. cotton futures fell for a
third time this week to a one-week low on Thursday, as a second
week of lower U.S. weekly export sales data heightened concerns
that high prices have begun to deter demand from China, the
world's largest consumer.
The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
settled down 0.32 cent, or 0.4 percent, at 81.40 cents
per pound, the lowest price since Jan. 28.
The loss on Thursday, cotton's third down day during the
week, put the fiber on track for its first weekly loss in six
weeks. Prices have fallen about 2 percent since Friday's close.
The flagging momentum comes after cotton reached a
seven-month high of 84 cents on Jan. 24 and rallied 10.5 percent
in January, outperforming the rest of the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index.
"This price level is high enough to start limiting demand,"
said John Flanagan, an analyst at Flanagan Trading Corp. in
North Carolina.
That constricted demand was apparent in the USDA's weekly
export figures, released Thursday, which showed that total
exports had fallen for a second week in a row.
Sales totaled 93,600 running bales of upland cotton in the
week ended Jan. 31, down 58 percent from the four-week average.
China was on the sidelines, buying just 1,100 bales,
compared to average levels of about 122,000 bales bought each of
the previous eight weeks reported.
In last week's data, buyers in China had canceled bales for
the first time since mid-July.
Cotton has seen a more long-term erosion in demand as
consumers turned to lower-price synthetic alternatives to the
natural fiber.
Trading volumes were heavy on Thursday, reaching more than
41,000 contracts and well above a 250-day average of under
19,000 lots, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
Open interest climbed for eight straight sessions and
reached a two-year high on Wednesday, ICE data
showed.
The rise in open interest has come as speculators have
boosted their bullish stance in cotton to a two-year high, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data shows.
The heavy volumes were seen as likely to continue into
Friday, with the triple whammy of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly crop report, the expiration of March
options, and the start of the index fund rolls.
"The thing to watch there is what the USDA does with world
consumption," Flanagan said.
Last month, prices rose after the USDA cut its forecast for
both U.S. cotton production and U.S. season-ending stock levels
for the 2012/13 season.
