By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, Feb 11 Cotton prices inched up to a
more than one-week high on Monday in reaction to forecasts that
U.S. farmers will grow the smallest crop in two decades this
year, but gains were limited by technical selling and concerns
about record stocks.
The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
increased 0.25 cent, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 82.92
cents per pound in heavy trading on Monday. It was the highest
closing price since Feb. 1.
Forecasts for a massive drop in U.S. plantings for the
2013/14 crop year and increasing demand failed to push cotton
past last month's seven-month high of 84 cents a lb. Gains were
limited by technical resistance and by expectations for hefty
carryover stocks from this year.
"People were expecting a larger (acreage) number, but the
market's getting a little tired," said Jim Nunn, owner of
Tennessee cotton brokerage Nunn Cotton.
The U.S. government on Monday estimated a 23-percent drop in
cotton plantings for the 2013/14 crop year, on the heels of an
even lower forecast by the National Cotton Council, which pegged
sowings down 27 percent to the smallest cotton crop the United
States has seen in 20 years.
At the same time, the association projected a 2.5-percent
year-over-year increase in world mill use to 108.7 million
bales.
Deferred futures brushed up against last month's highs
during Monday's dealings in response to the supportive news.
May, the second-most-active contract, settled at 83.92 cents
a lb, up 0.7 percent, after reaching an intraday high of 84.01.
The December contract, which represents the first harvest of the
next year's crop, hit 83.98 cents before settling at 83.84
cents, up 1.1 percent from the previous session.
In addition to the technical resistance, forecasts for large
global stocks at the end of the 2012/2013 crop year dampened
gains.
"What the U.S. plants is only one piece of the market, and
the global market is distorted by those 40 million bales sitting
in China's government reserves," said John Robinson, a Texas A&M
University professor and cotton economics specialist.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its projections
for China's ending stocks to represent more than half of
projected global inventories of 81.86 million 480-lb bales in
its monthly crop report on Friday.
Market open interest retested a two-year high that same day,
totaling more than 213,000 contracts, according to ICE data.
Trading volumes continued to be heavy, reaching well over
48,000 lots on Monday, compared to a 250-day average of under
19,000, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
Speculative investors have helped cotton prices jump by more
than 10 percent since the start of the year and to a seven-month
high of 84 cents last month.
Those surging prices have followed two years of losses, with
manmade fibers eroding demand for higher-priced cotton and
global surpluses outstripping that falling demand.
(Reporting By Chris Prentice; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)