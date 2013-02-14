* U.S. exports nearly double week-over-week
* But certified stocks pressure prices, help keep cotton
range-bound
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Cotton prices rose on Thursday,
as strong U.S. export numbers helped relieve concerns that
recent high prices would deter demand from China, the world's
largest consumer.
The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
rose 0.58 cent, or 0.7 percent, to settle at 82.79 cents
per pound.
U.S. weekly export sales of the fiber nearly doubled in the
week ended Feb. 7 from the previous week, U.S. Department of
Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The strong recovery after
two weeks of declining exports alleviated concerns of waning
demand from Chinese buyers, though the volumes remained five
percent lower than the previous four-week average.
Weekly export sales reached a total of 185,700 running
bales, after two previous weeks of data indicated a slowdown
from Chinese buyers.
China topped the list of purchasers in the most recent week
of data.
Earlier the fiber's price declined for two days this week,
which prompted some buying. Speculators have been behind a
recent bull run and have been supporting prices near seven-month
highs.
"Buyers have been there, waiting to buy" when prices start
to flag, said Peter Egli, director of risk management for Plexus
Cotton Ltd, a British-based medium-sized merchant.
But prices have been unable to retest 84 cents a lb, thanks
to record global supplies and commercial traders happy to sell
at the high levels, and while prices rose on Thursday, they
failed to register steep gains.
"We may just meander here for a while," Egli said.
The recent run-up in prices, with cotton up more than 9.0
percent since the start of the year, has transitioned into a
sideways market. Last week, fiber posted its first weekly loss
so far this year, as hefty supplies pressured prices. Even after
Thursday's, prices were poised to register a second weekly
decline.
"The cert(ified) stocks are going up, there are reasons the
market won't go higher right now," said Egli.
Exchange stocks rose to well over 221,000 480-lb bales on
Feb. 13, the highest level since May 2011. Another 72,000
awaited USDA approval on Thursday.
Those stocks may not be delivered against the March
contract. The 1.77-cent premium of May to March may be enough
for merchants to make a profit after paying the financing and
warehousing costs to keep the cotton for future delivery.
The spot March contract inched up 0.2 cent, or 0.2
percent, to settle at 81.02 cents a lb.
(Reporting By Chris Prentice)