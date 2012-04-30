* Indian to resume cotton exports hits market
* Texas gets rains at peak of spring planting season
NEW YORK, April 30 Cotton futures finished lower
Monday on speculative sales sparked by news that world No. 2
producer India was resuming cotton exports and that the key
growing area of Texas was drenched by rain overnight, analysts
said.
July cotton on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange dropped
1.83 cents, or 2 percent, to settle at 89.40 cents per lb,
trading from 87.87 to 91.65 cents.
For the month, the second-position cotton contract declined
4.40 percent.
New-crop December fell 0.94 cent, or 1 percent, to
end at 86.96 cents after ranging from 85.40 to 88.35 cents.
"It's a combination of India lifting the export ban. That
psychologically cooled (the market)," said independent analyst
Mike Stevens in Louisiana.
India has allowed cotton exports without any restrictions
and traders feel this would further bloat
supplies and put enormous pressure on the old-crop July
contract.
Rain in Texas, the top cotton state, also weighed on
futures, Stevens said.
The rains boosted soil moisture during the peak spring
planting season there which normally runs from May 5 to 20,
analysts said.
But Stevens and other analysts said key July continued to
trade in a band between 87 and 94 cents, a range the most-active
contract in the cotton market has maintained since the start of
March, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The market will be turning its attention to the U.S.
Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report to be
released next week. That report will show the first estimate of
market conditions in the coming 2012/13 marketing season
(August/July).
Monday's estimated volume was almost 25,300 lots, about 5
percent over the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Open interest stood at 182,482 lots as of April 27, ICE
Futures U.S. exchange data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)