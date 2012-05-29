* Market rebound fades as late spec sales depress spot contract * Trade keeps tabs on outside markets, dollar May 29 Cotton futures settled mixed Tuesday in two-way speculative business after the market's early rebound after a holiday weekend fizzled out, brokers said. The market was closed Monday for U.S. Memorial Day. Benchmark July cotton on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange fell 0.82 cent, or 1.1 percent, to end at 72.80 cents per lb after ranging from 72.45 to 75.33 cents. Last Wednesday, the contract ended at 71.51 cents in the lowest settlement for the spot cotton contract since early February 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. But new-crop December cotton rose 0.41 cent to close at 71.30 cents, dealing between 70.31 and 72.90 cents. "It was time for a little technical bounce," said independent analyst Mike Stevens of cotton's early action. "The market's ripe for (some) short-covering." Late speculative pressure hit the July contract when it failed to sustain its advance over 75 cents, dealers said. Cotton's modest recovery took place as the euro dropped to a 2-year low against the dollar, and investors fretted over Spain's troubled banking system. The 14-day relative strength index reading stood near 29, virtually unchanged from last Friday's mark. A reading of 30 or lower means the market is oversold and one of 70 or above meant a market is overbought. Aside from fears over the euro zone, talk continued in the market that top cotton consumer China may be selling some of its state reserves, adding to bearish sentiment. Any cancellations by China will show up in the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly export sales report next week. Volume on Tuesday reached slightly over 26,500 lots, 10 percent over the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. Open interest in the cotton market, an indicator of investor interest, amounted to 191,932 lots as of May 25, ICE data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by John Picinich)