* Weak U.S. and Chinese data hits cotton
* Cotton market fears economic downturn to worsen
June 1 Cotton futures settled on Friday at its
lowest level in nearly three years on all-around investor
liquidation as weak economic data in the U.S. and China combined
with fears of malaise in Europe to deflate the market, with
analysts fearing further weakness going into next week.
"The deflationary climate continues to drive everything,"
said Mike Stevens, an independent cotton analyst in Mandeville,
Louisiana.
The world's economic outlook darkened on Friday after news
that U.S. employment growth slowed sharply, Chinese factory
orders barely grew and European manufacturing fell deeper into
crisis.
"That (Chinese number) alone could put pressure on
commodities," said Stevens, adding the U.S. jobs data shoved
many financial markets into a tailspin. "There's nothing nice
you could say about the jobs report."
World stocks plunged as fears of a global slump sent
investors scurrying for cover.
The now benchmark December cotton contract on ICE
Futures U.S. dropped 2.74 cents, or by 3.9 percent, to close at
67.61 cents per lb, dealing between 67.35 and 70.49 cents.
It was the lowest close for the third position cotton
contract since early October 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed.
For the week, the contract was down 4.63 percent.
Spot July cotton fell 2.96 cents to finish at 68.59
cents per lb, moving from 71.85 to down the 3.00 cent daily
limit at 68.55 cents.
Based on the spot month, the market sank 17.99 percent in
May in the biggest monthly percentage loss for cotton since
tumbling 36.1 percent in July 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The 14-day relative strength index reading of the cotton
market stood near 22, from the previous reading of 27. A reading
of 30 or lower means the market is oversold and one of 70 or
above indicates a market is overbought.
Stevens said it did not seem to matter that cotton is
oversold since chart-based investment funds are still dumping
cotton contracts.
Open interest in the cotton market, an indicator of investor
interest, amounted to 193,425 lots as of May 30, the loftiest
since April 5, the ICE data showed.
"At the very least, it shows that the rise in interest means
investors are increasing their shorts in cotton," a dealer said.
Volume on Friday reached slightly over 39,000 lots, almost
two-thirds over the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Traded volume on Thursday stood at 39,092 lots, slightly
lower than the 46,054 lots traded Wednesday, which is the
highest such level since April 18, ICE Futures U.S. data
indicated.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)