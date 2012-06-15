* Players in late covering, squaring before Greek vote
* Investors cover shorts in spot July cotton contract
NEW YORK, June 15 Cotton futures finished higher
Friday mainly on booksquaring by investors who are looking ahead
to voting in Greece on Sunday, which could potentially roil
financial markets next week if Athens decides to abandon the
euro zone.
Like other players across the commodity market spectrum,
cotton investors are skittish despite assurances by G20
officials that they stand ready to stabilize markets if they are
threatened by upheaval due to the Greek vote.
The key December cotton contract on the ICE Futures
U.S. exchange rose 0.42 cent to finish at 71.02 cents per lb,
dealing from 70.37 to 71.59 cents. It was an inside day since
the range is within Thursday's 70.01 to 73.08 cents band.
For the week, the contract is up 1.63 percent.
"Who knows what happens Sunday night," said independent
cotton analyst Mike Stevens in alluding to general market
nervousness over the impact of the Greece vote and the
protracted euro zone debt crisis.
With macro factors already hanging over the cotton market,
Stevens said fiber contracts are also struggling with bearish
fundamentals such as "excess supply and slack demand."
The spot July cotton futures climbed 1.89 cents to
close at 79.98 cents per lb.
The spread between July and December is at its widest since
early June 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Options expiration in July is forcing many investors to
square their positions.
July has also climbed because investors are paying up to
exit their positions because the notice day for the July
contract is on June 25 and most investors or speculators would
want to avoid delivering cotton against the contracts.
Since the only cotton that can be delivered in the exchange
is U.S. fiber, there is a shortage of that cotton because most
U.S. supplies have already been harvested and sold.
Open interest in July stands at 41,786 lots as of June 14
and investors would want to unwind those positions before it
goes into delivery.
Open interest in the cotton market, an indicator of investor
interest, amounted to 199,423 lots as of June 14, ICE Futures
U.S. exchange data showed.
Volume traded on Friday stood near 37,500 lots, over 50
percent above the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by M.D. Golan)