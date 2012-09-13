(Repeats, adds dropped word) * Weekly export sales biggest in three months * Data reveals surprise China buying * Concerns about waning demand, record surplus weigh NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. cotton futures bounced back up from below 73 cents on Thursday after U.S. data revealed the country's biggest weekly export sales since June, boosting sentiment in a market struggling with a record surplus and weak demand. With the vast majority of the 317,500 running bales sold heading for China, the purchases were the first concrete sign since June that the world's largest consumer may have resumed buying. It was not clear if the sales were part of Beijing's efforts to replenish its strategic reserve or if mills have restarted importing after fresh licenses were distributed last month. Either way, the exports encouraged the market that had been disappointed the previous day by a U.S. Department of Agriculture market report. The benchmark December contract posted its first rise after three days of losses, settling up 0.3 percent at 73.53 cents per lb, hitting a session high of 74.13. Trading volumes were average at around 14,000 lots, half of the previous session's hefty traffic. In the weekly upland export sales report, some 317,500 running bales were registered in the latest reporting week, the most since this season started on Aug. 1. Levels have averaged below 100,000 bales in the past three months. China, the world's No. 1 consumer and producer, accounted for 84 percent of the total. "It's much higher than expected. I thought there was some business (to China), but figured it was around 100,000. This sounds like a reserve purchase," said Andy Ryan, risk management consultant at INTL FCStone. A Memphis-based broker said the sales were more likely to be mills using new quotas issued last month to buy fibers abroad. Mills need high-quality foreign cotton because Beijing's stockpiling program has kept domestic prices elevated in a bid to support local farmers. Beijing has been preparing to kick-start its second year of buying, although it is also due to auction off some of its existing reserve to make room for new purchases. China's stockpile accounts for almost half of the world's inventory. Cotton also got a boost when the Federal Reserve announced it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month until the U.S. jobs outlook improves substantially. Cotton underperformed other commodities after the Fed announcement, as gold bolted 2 percent higher and the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 0.55 percent. LINGERING CONCERNS The sales data is unlikely to quell long-term cotton market concerns though about waning demand and a record surplus that have kept prices under 80 cents per lb since May. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture increased its estimate for the global cotton surplus to a record of 76.5 million 480-pound bales due in part to a drop in consumption and imports by China. The new forecast boosted by nearly 2 million bales last month's estimate -- already the highest since USDA records began in 1960. A large carryover from last season was also a factor. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)