* NY cotton up nearly 1 pct vs extended selloff in crude oil * Traders see market in current range till further news NEW YORK, Sept 18 Cotton closed up on Tuesday, bucking the broad downward trend in commodities, as speculators bought the fiber which had not rallied as much as other raw materials in recent months ahead of U.S. economic stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve. Cotton futures in New York rebounded as prices of oil and most other commodities fell sharply for a second day as investors reevaluated potential market impact from an enlarged bond-buying pledge from the U.S. Federal Reserve. U.S. cotton's most-active futures contract, December, settled up nearly 1 percent at 76.02 cents per lb, after moving between 75.07 and 76.45 cents. Trading was lighter than usual, with Thomson Reuters data showing volume in New York futures down about 18 percent versus the 30-day average. December cotton fell 0.8 percent in Monday's session -- a milder drop than the near 3 percent slump in crude oil. In the previous two sessions, it gained 3.5 percent in total, reacting to positive U.S. export sales data and the Fed's announcement of the enlarged stimulus, which had boosted all commodities. Though Tuesday's rebound was largely unexpected, some cotton traders said it was not entirely surprising, given the market's restrained performance in recent months versus other key commodities. Oil's benchmark Brent crude in London gained nearly 17 percent for July and August combined, versus the about 8 percent in U.S. cotton. "Cotton's not really paying much attention now to what's happening in the outside markets," said Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist at Knight Futures in Atlanta, Georgia. "I think we will bounce back and forth in this current price range until some clearer news emerges." Fundamentally, the outlook for cotton has not changed much, with long-term concerns about waning demand and a record surplus in supply keeping prices under 80 cents per lb since May. Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture increased its estimate for the global cotton surplus to an all-time high of 76.5 million 480-pound bales due in part to a drop in consumption and imports by China. The new forecast boosted by nearly 2 million bales last month's estimate -- already the highest since USDA records began in 1960. A large carryover from last season was also a factor. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)