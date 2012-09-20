* December cotton down 1.5 percent on the day
* Biggest slide since commods selloff began Monday
* For the week, cotton's drop still pales to other commods
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. cotton closed down on
Thursday as investors took profits from a market that has been
more resilient than many commodities this week amid bearish
economic sentiment.
Cotton futures in New York snapped two days of gains,
marking their first big slide since the deep rout in commodities
on Monday on global growth worries. That drop followed the
previous week's euphoria from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
stimulus.
"There was a little more selling than buying today in
cotton, which can certainly account for profit-taking, as this
market has followed the stock market more than other commodities
of late," said Sharon Johnson, cotton specialist at Knight
Futures in Atlanta, Georgia.
New York-traded cotton for December delivery settled
down 1.19 cents, or 1.6 percent, at 75.22 cents per lb on ICE
Futures U.S., after moving between 76.40 and 75.05 cents. It was
the sharpest fall for the contract since Sept. 12.
Trading was, however, lighter than usual, with Thomson
Reuters data showing volume in ICE cotton at 23 percent below
the 30-day norm.
Commodities were largely hit by bearish sentiment this week,
after rising to multi-month highs last Friday on the Fed's
pledge to buy an additional $40 billion of bonds a month to
support recovery in U.S. jobs and the economy.
Cotton was an exception, tracking the mild drop on U.S.
stocks more than the slump on the 19-commodity Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index.
December cotton fell less than 1 percent on Monday when
crude oil, another major industrial commodity, lost about 3
percent. On Tuesday through Wednesday, cotton posted gains of
nearly 1.5 percent in total while the CRB fell 2 percent.
Week to date, December cotton is down just 1 percent,
compared to the slump of more than 4 percent on the CRB.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)