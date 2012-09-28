* Speculators unwind longs, seasonal selling up * Open interest the highest since mid-June * Some fear U.S. rain could damage crops * Cotton returns to long-term downward technical path NEW YORK, Sept 28 Cotton ended the third quarter lower as speculative investors unwound bullish bets and seasonal selling started ahead of the Northern Hemisphere harvest amid expectations of a record surplus. Selling accelerated in the past two weeks amid fears that China will start unloading a portion of its massive strategic stockpile. Building on its 24 percent plunge in the second quarter, New York cotton for December delivery ended the quarter at 70.65 cents per lb on ICE Futures U.S., down 1.3 percent from the end of June. That was down 1.2 percent from Thursday's settlement. "The harvest pressure has become apparent. I'm surprised it's not doing better. It's the last day of the month and quarter, and the specs have got short," said Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist at Knight Futures in Atlanta, Georgia. Speculative investors have opened new shorts this week, traders say, pointing to a 3 percent rise in open interest - contracts outstanding - to almost 190,000 lots this week, its highest since mid-June. Hedge funds and other speculative investors almost halved their net long position in the week to Sept. 25, the Commodities Futures Trade Commission data showed on Friday. The net long of just over 10,000 lots revealed this group of investors were at their most bearish since mid-August. Even so, the market remained on weather watch, with rain in the U.S. mid-South, a major cotton growing area, this far into the Northern Hemisphere season potentially hurting relatively mature crops. With most bolls, when the protective capsule surrounding the fiber is open, crops are more prone to damage from the elements, particularly in heavy wind and rain. But any loss in the United States, the world's third-largest producer, would be eclipsed by growing output in India and Pakistan, two major growing countries, analysts say. Certified exchange stocks have dwindled, but this season's inventory is expected to exceed 76 million bales, setting new records. OVERSOLD, BUT NOT OVERDONE Technically, prices were close to being oversold with a reading of 36 on a Relative Strength Index (RSI), its lowest since early June. A reading below 30 represents oversold territory. But after failing to pierce 80 cents in August and having broken out of recent narrow ranges to the downside, fibers are on technically weak ground. Traders expect prices to test 69 cents ahead of the harvest. Pressure remained even as grain prices soared after U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed stocks shrank far more than expected this summer as the worst U.S. drought in half a century decimated supplies. Cotton's fortunes are in stark contrast to the broader commodity market, which was on track for its biggest quarterly gain in nearly two years after central banks launched stimulus plans. But investors remain wary about further gains amid struggling global economies. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, was on course to post a gain of nearly 9 percent in the third quarter, the biggest rise since the fourth quarter of 2010. It was up 0.64 percent on the day. (Reporting by Josephine Mason. Editing by Andre Grenon)