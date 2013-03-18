* Fiber posts second daily loss in fifteen sessions
* Commodities markets lower following news of Cypriot
bail-out plan
* Cotton open interest climbs to highest in more than a
month
NEW YORK, March 18 Cotton futures fell for only
the second time in 15 sessions on Monday as concerns over euro
zone stability pressured global equities markets and sent
commodities markets reeling.
The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
declined 1.67 cents, or 1.8 percent, to settle at 90.83
cents per lb, the spot contract's largest one-day loss
since the end of January.
The entire 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
fell, the euro sank to a three-month low and global
stock markets declined as concerns re-emerged over euro zone
stability after political leaders decided to partially fund a
bailout of Cyprus by taxing bank deposits.
Meanwhile, the dollar index gained against a basket
of six other currencies.
The macroeconomic worries pushed cotton to a daily loss, the
second in the last 15 sessions for the spot contract. On Friday,
prices climbed to 93.93 cents a lb, the highest price since late
March 2012, amid a recent rally driven by speculators'
investments and a sense of tightening global supplies.
"The initial knee-jerk reaction is to take money off the
table," said Peter Egli, director of risk management for Plexus
Cotton Ltd, a British-based medium-sized merchant, regarding
Monday's losses and concerns over euro zone stability.
Open interest has been climbing in the cotton market,
reaching 213,471 contracts on Friday, according to ICE data.
That is near a high of 214,167 contracts reached last month,
the most since February 2011, not long before cotton prices
peaked at more than $2.2 per lb, their highest since the U.S.
Civil War.
The rise in open interest has come as speculators have
flooded into the cotton market, helping to drive a price rally
of more than 20 percent since the start of the year.
Noncommercial dealers boosted their bullish bets on cotton
futures and options to a five-year high in the week ended March
12.
Physical demand and tightening supplies have underpinned the
futures market, merchants, growers and brokers have said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month
revised upward its projection for global consumption during the
2012/13 crop year through July, citing sales and shipment
volumes in recent weeks.
The world is forecast to hold a record global surplus by the
end of the crop year, but more than half of the world's
forecasted surplus is expected to become part of China's
stockpiles and is seen as unavailable to the global marketplace.
Beijing began building up its strategic reserve in 2011,
paying more than global prices to support growers.
The world's largest consumer of fiber is expected to have
enough cotton in its stocks to feed demand for more than a full
year.
Prior to the year-to-date rally, cotton registered two years
of losses following the run-up in early 2011, as high prices
prompted mills to seek lower-priced, man-made alternatives and
global stockpiles grew.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jim Marshall)