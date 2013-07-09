* Dry weather drives investor buying, lifts fiber
* Some 9 pct of U.S. crop in very poor condition -USDA
* July ICE contract expires at 2.08-cent discount to Dec
NEW YORK, July 9 Cotton futures rose to a
2-1/2-week high on Tuesday in sympathy with grains markets as
concern over the quality of crops in the United States
underpinned prices.
The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
closed up 0.65 cent, or 0.8 percent, to settle at 85.98
cents per lb.
Prices touched 86.23 cents a lb, the third-month contract's
highest price since June 20, as a rise in the grains
markets and investor buying for a second straight session
boosted fiber prices.
Worries that hot and dry weather would damage crops in the
United States drove the gains, though the day's gains were
limited by strong resistance at 86 cents a lb and subdued mill
buying.
"The grains are reinvigorated by some hot temperatures and
the Texas crop remains in bad condition. The domestic situation
is bullish enough for cotton to rally a little bit," said Keith
Brown, president of commodity firm Keith Brown and Co in
Moultrie, Georgia.
Worries that prolonged dry weather could reduce output in
Texas, the top producing state, were affirmed by a weekly U.S.
government crop progress report released after the market closed
on Monday that showed more of this year's cotton crop is in very
poor condition compared with the previous two years.
Dealers eyed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly
crop report on Thursday for an updated forecast projections of
U.S. supplies in 2013/14 and for global consumption for the
current crop year.
Strong demand from China has underpinned cotton prices
throughout the 2012/13 crop year that ends July 31.
The U.S. outlook has grown more bullish, but the outlook for
the global balance sheet is not so clear. Record global stocks
are expected continue to grow as China builds its strategic
reserves, as supplies outside the top textile market have been
seen tightening.
The July ICE contract settled up 0.07 cent, or 0.08
percent, at 83.90 cents a lb, leaving it at a discount of 2.08
cents a lb to the most-active December cotton in its
final day of trade.
Certified stocks totaled about 611,000 bales, according to
the most recent ICE data, down from recent highs but still at
some of the highest levels in three years.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Diane Craft)