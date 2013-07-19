* Biggest 2-day rally in a month seen on speculator buying
* Buying picks up as prices hit key technical levels -trade
* Exchange stocks fall steeply to three-month low
NEW YORK, July 19 ICE cotton rose on Friday as
investor buying lifted fiber to its biggest two-day rally since
mid-June and also to a weekly gain despite losses earlier in the
week.
The most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
closed up 1.33 cent, or 1.6 percent, to settle at 86.18
cents per lb, after hitting a one-week high of 86.39 cents.
Prices were up 2.5 percent in the past two sessions.
Follow-through speculator buying from the previous session
gained momentum as the December contract climbed above
the 50- and 100-day moving averages on Friday, even as the price
rally slowed the limited mill business seen during the previous
session, dealers said.
"There's no big business that's being done. The people who
are long here are the funds," said Jobe Moss, a broker at MCM
Inc in Lubbock, Texas.
Speculators' bullish bet in cotton futures and options
remains at high levels, though the noncommercial dealers have
reduced it from a five-year high reached in March, according to
weekly U.S. government data.
December prices were underpinned by expectations that
supplies in the new crop year that begins on Aug. 1 in the
United States, the world's largest exporter, will be late
following planting delays and unfavorable weather.
The December contract traded at a premium of 1.66
cents a lb over the March 2014 contract, up from 1.47
cents during the previous session, with the backwardated market
seen as indication of concern over nearby supplies.
Exchange stocks dropped to about 469,000 bales, down by
49,000 bales from the previous session, according to the most
recent ICE data, and at the lowest level since April.
Expectations that certified stocks will fall steeply over
the next few months have added to the worry that demand in the
first few months of the 2013/14 crop year may outstrip supply.
"In the short run, it's a bottleneck, and then all this
cotton supply will pile on the March (contract)," Moss said.
The quiet mill buying reinforced concern that high prices
will deter demand, especially with global inventories forecast
to reach a record levels.
Though global stocks are forecast to continue to balloon in
to 94.34 million 480-lb bales by the end of 2013/14, more than
60 percent of that is expected to become part of China's stocks
and considered unavailable to the global marketplace, the result
of a Chinese government stockpiling program begun in 2011.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Peter Galloway)