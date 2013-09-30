* Prices rise for fifth straight session on short covering
* U.S. govt shutdown could menace USDA supply/demand reports
* Upcoming 7-day Chinese holiday spurs increase in activity
By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, Sept 30 New York cotton prices rose
for a fifth straight session to their highest in almost six
weeks on Monday as forecasts of more stormy weather reinforced
concerns about further damage to the 2013/14 crop and spurred
some traders to cover short positions.
With just hours to go before a midnight deadline to avert a
U.S. federal government shutdown, traders also braced for a
possible delays to some crucial government statistics.
The fiber outperformed the broader commodity market
and equities, which were hit by concerns over the
impact the government shutdown on the world's largest economy.
The most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
settled up 0.58 cent, or 0.7 percent, at 87.21 cents a lb
after hitting an intraday high of 87.50 cents, its loftiest
price since Aug. 21.
Storms brewing in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and the Gulf of
the Mexico threatened the harvest in Texas, the U.S. crop's key
growing region, and fueled speculative buying in the past week.
"Cotton prices are reacting on short-term weather," said Ron
Lawson, a partner at commodity investment firm LOGIC Advisors.
Rains have already delayed crop progress and hurt yields in
key growing regions of the United States, the world's top
exporter.
"A lot of the buying is spec related and you may also be
seeing a bit of trade short covering, if it looks like the
market tends to go higher," said Sharon Johnson, a cotton
specialist with KCG Futures in Atlanta.
The market ended the third quarter 1.8 percent higher, with
September's gains helping fiber to recoup some of the ground
lost last month after a bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture
crop report triggered a fund exodus. Prices fell to as low as 82
cents.
While analysts say a government shutdown will not have
immediate consequences for the cotton industry, a prolonged
stand-off could keep investors in the dark on essential supply
and demand statistics, including weekly export sales and the
monthly crop report.
The lack of information may lead to increased price
volatility, Johnson warned.
The possible shutdown comes on the eve a seven-day holiday
in China, the world's No. 1 textile market, spurring an increase
in activity before an expected lull.
Ahead of the national holiday, Beijing bought 51,420 tonnes
of domestic cotton for its state reserves last week, nearly 20
percent of the targeted amount for Sept. 22-27, according to the
China Cotton Information Center.
Traders expected the pace of buying to increase as the
harvest ramps up.
(Editing by Josephine Mason and Marguerita Choy)