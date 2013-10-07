* Dissipating Tropical Storm leaves cotton crops unscathed
* Fiber sinks to one-month low, extends losses on sell stops
* Global stocks slide as investors remain jittery over U.S.
gov't shutdown
* USDA will not release World Agricultural Supply and Demand
Estimates report on Friday
NEW YORK, Oct 7 ICE cotton sank on Monday to
post its biggest loss in over six weeks as the weakening of
Tropical Storm Karen eased worry over crop damage in the United
States, the world's top exporter, and as the U.S. government
shutdown and budget impasse kept investors skittish.
The most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
dropped 3.16 cents, or 3.6 percent, to settle at 84.02
cents a lb, after hitting 83.60 cents a lb, the lowest price in
a month.
It was the second month's biggest daily loss since late
August, leaving fiber as the worst performer in the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index.
The biggest driver of the day's selling was the dissipation
of Tropical Storm Karen, which left cotton fields in key growing
regions of the United States unscathed.
"The disaster didn't happen. Once again in cotton, the
market tends to move far beyond what is warranted. And when
there is no damage, it has to make up for all the ill-gotten
gains," said Ron Lawson, a partner at commodity investment firm
LOGIC Advisors.
Worries over potential damage from the storm lifted cotton
to a six-week high last week.
Investors remained rattled over the U.S. government
shutdown, pressuring global financial markets and the U.S.
dollar.
"With all this doubt and uncertainty, people sell," Lawson
said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will not release its crop
report and the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates
scheduled for Friday, because of the partial government
shutdown.
The monthly report is avidly watched by cotton traders for
global supply and demand estimates.
No date has been set for their release, a USDA spokeswoman
said.
Sell stops were triggered as cotton fell past key support
levels near 85.50-85.80 cents, dealers said.
The December contract closed below its 50-, 100-, and
200-day moving averages.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jim Marshall)