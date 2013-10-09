* Cotton slump continues after Monday's steep losses
* U.S. government budget impasse keeps investors skittish
* Exchange stocks on the rise - ICE data
NEW YORK, Oct 9 Cotton futures fell on Wednesday
for the third session this week after Tropical Storm Karen left
U.S. crops in key growing regions unscathed and as the continued
U.S. government shutdown kept investors uneasy.
The most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures
U.S. edged down 0.49 cent, or 0.6 percent, to settle at
83.20 cents a lb.
Prices have fallen for the past two sessions after seeing a
huge drop on long liquidation on Monday, as a tropical storm
that threatened crops in the world's top exporter dissipated.
The second-month December contract is on track for
its steepest weekly loss since late August.
"After the big move down, the market is catching its
breath," said John Flanagan of Flanagan Trading Corp in North
Carolina.
In addition to the easing weather worries, the budget
impasse and government shutdown in the United States has kept
investors on edge, pressuring fiber prices.
This week's dip prompted mills to fix prices with merchants,
keeping the futures market from steeper losses, dealers said.
Merchants have said that mill business had been quiet in the
weeks leading up to Monday's big drop, as high prices damped
demand.
U.S. government export data will not be published this week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will also not publish monthly
crop reports that had been scheduled for Friday.
"The market is essentially flying blind," Flanagan said.
Vietnam's exports are expected to jump this year, a Vietnam
newspaper reported. The United States accounts for 43.5 percent
of the country's imports.
Certified cotton stocks have risen to 14,700 bales this
week, with another nearly 22,000 awaiting review.
The rise in exchange inventories pushed the December
contract to a discount to the March contract for the
first time since May.
Concern over tight U.S. supplies had thrown futures into an
inversion, seen as unusual for a market anticipating a record
global surplus by the end of July.
December's discount increased to 0.78 cent a lb on
Wednesday, up from 0.46 cent a lb during the previous session.
The thinly traded October contract on ICE closed down
0.24 cent, or 0.3 percent, at 81.95 cents a lb on the day of its
expiry.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by James Dalgleish)