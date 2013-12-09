* Prices close lower after touching highest since October
* USDA widely expected to lower China output forecast
* China reserve purchases gather pace
NEW YORK, Dec 9 ICE cotton eased on Monday,
consolidating after the previous session's rally as traders
squared positions ahead of a monthly U.S. government supply and
demand report due on Tuesday.
The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
closed down 0.05 cent, or 0.06 percent, at 80.36 cents a
lb.
The benchmark contract inched as high as 80.75 cents, its
strongest level since October, and traded in a tight range
between support near 79.50-80 cents and resistance at 81-82
cents a lb.
Trading volumes fell from Friday's levels, when activity and
prices spiked following strong U.S. economic data.
The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index, a benchmark
for global commodities markets, advanced.
Global financial markets rose on encouraging economic data
from China, the world's biggest consumer of many raw materials.
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) was due to release
its monthly crop report on Tuesday. The agency was widely
expected to forecast lower output in China, the world's top
cotton producer.
Last month, the China National Cotton Reserves Corp
estimated that production would drop 12.3 percent to 6.68
million tonnes following early frost and snow.
That compares with USDA's November forecast for China's
production at 7.08 million tonnes (32.5 million 480-lb bales).
Dealers also expect the agency to lift projections for U.S.
output and exports in the 2013/14 crop year that began Aug. 1.
"People are sidelined until we get into this report, and
we've got some commercial selling as we go into the close," said
Jobe Moss of MCM Inc in Lubbock, Texas.
"We're evening up after some fund buying on Friday."
Even with an uptick in open interest on Friday, trading
volumes have been subdued and total open interest continues to
languish near low levels as investors have abandoned commodities
in favor of equities.
Speculators hold a small net short position in cotton
futures and options after slashing the big bullish stance they
held earlier this year.
Official data showed that China's purchases of domestic
cotton for state reserves have exceeded 3.5 million tonnes
halfway through the season, catching up with the previous year
even as total purchases for the year are expected fall.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jim Marshall)