By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, Nov 5 ICE cotton fell in choppy trade
on Wednesday, under pressure from the rolling of closely watched
index funds and expectations that the U.S. government will
increase its projections for excess global inventories in a
monthly forecast next week.
The most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
sank to a two-week low of 62.02 a lb before sharply
paring losses to end down 0.09 cent, or 0.1 percent, at 62.71
cents a lb.
Volumes were above average as traders rolled forward long
positions from the spot December contract, which is due
to expire in about a month.
The U.S. government is widely expected to boost its outlook
for global inventories by the end of July 2015 due to higher
output forecasts for India and the United States, two of the
world's three largest producers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in October
projected world stocks will hit a record of 107.1 million 480-lb
bales by end-July after farmers in key growing regions increased
acres this year.
"USDA will probably up the world (stocks) a little bit due
to a larger crop in India (and) the U.S. may be up about 50,000
bales," said Keith Brown, a principal at cotton brokers Keith
Brown and Co in Moultrie, Georgia.
Meanwhile, demand worries have mounted. Prices hit five-year
lows below 61 cents a lb in September due to expectations that
Beijing will sharply curb its import quota in 2015 in a bid to
push the country's mills toward domestic supplies.
U.S. imports of apparel made primarily of synthetic fibers
have surpassed cotton for the first time in decades in the first
nine months of the year, the most recent U.S. government data
show.
Even as cotton prices have sunk some 30 percent
year-to-date, polyester prices have also tumbled, dashing hopes
that this year's price rout will stir demand for cotton.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)