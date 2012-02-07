* Trade eyes USDA crop report Thursday * Industry group NCC hands out planting survey Friday * Fund roll puts pressure on cotton NEW YORK, Feb 7 Cotton futures settled sharply lower Tuesday, mainly due to spread trade as investment funds began moving their positions in the market out of the spot month and into the back contracts, analysts said. Benchmark March cotton on ICE Futures U.S. declined 1.74 cents, or almost 2 percent, to finish at 94.57 cents per lb, dealing from 94.35 to 96.93 cents. "It sort of stalled out," said Mike Stevens, an independent cotton analyst in Louisiana. The roll by investment funds has begun and will pick up in earnest the rest of the week, a process which tends to "put the maximum pressure on the market," Stevens said. Traders said cotton market players were tweaking positions before release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand report on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). They said market participants will be looking for possible reductions in the estimate for U.S. 2011/12 cotton production, which the government pegged in last month's report at 15.67 million (480-lb) bales. Other possible changes could also include adjustments for world consumption. The trade is also looking forward to an annual survey by the National Cotton Council on potential U.S. cotton plantings this year which is due out on Friday. A Thomson Reuters survey showed American farmers are expected to reduce 2012 cotton plantings by some 10 percent to nearly 12 percent, to around 13.002 million-13.242 million hectares. (Factbox on U.S. cotton plantings in 1998 to 2011: ) Open interest in cotton , an indicator of investor exposure in the market, rose to 187,629 lots as of Feb. 6, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Volume traded on Monday stood at over 24,400 lots, more than two-thirds above the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; editing by Jim Marshall)