* Investment fund roll puts cotton on defensive
* Trade awaits USDA crop report Thursday
* Industry group NCC hands out planting survey Friday
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Cotton futures finished
lower on Wednesday ahead of a government crop report on Thursday
as major funds moved positions out of the spot month and into
back contracts, analysts said.
Benchmark March cotton on ICE Futures U.S. declined
0.95 cent, or 1 percent, to finish at 93.62 cents per lb,
dealing from 93.52 to 95.79 cents.
The roll by investment funds put pressure on fiber contracts
although possible consumer and commercial buying seemed to
emerge in the March contract near 93 cents, traders said.
Cotton market players were also tweaking positions before
release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly
supply/demand report on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
They said market participants will be looking for possible
reductions in USDA's estimate for U.S. 2011/12 cotton
production, which the government last month pegged at 15.67
million (480-lb) bales.
Other possible changes could include adjustments for world
consumption.
Mike Stevens, an independent cotton analyst in Louisiana,
said there could be "room for a surprise" in the report
especially since expectations in the market are for no major
changes at this time.
The trade is also awaiting an annual survey by the National
Cotton Council on potential U.S. cotton plantings this year,
which is due out on Friday after the market closes at 2000 GMT.
A Thomson Reuters survey in January showed American farmers
are expected to reduce 2012 cotton plantings by some 10 to
nearly 12 percent to around 13.002 million-13.242 million
hectares.
(Factbox on U.S. cotton plantings in 1998 to 2011:
)
Open interest in cotton , an indicator of investor exposure
in the market, rose to 189,435 lots as of Feb. 7, the highest
since the middle of April last year, ICE Futures U.S. data
showed.
Volume traded on Wednesday was more than 30,000 lots, more
than double the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed.
On Tuesday, volume hit 36,455 lots, the highest since Jan.
9, exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)