* USDA raises world cotton ending stocks
* Industry group NCC hands out planting survey Friday
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Cotton futures finished
lower on Thursday on investor sales as a large increase in world
cotton ending stocks in a government crop report weighed on
fiber contracts, analysts said.
Benchmark March cotton on ICE Futures U.S. declined
3.24 cents, or almost 3.5 percent, to finish at 90.38 cents per
lb, dealing from 90.23 to 94.44 cents.
The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply/demand
report showed that world 2011/12 cotton stocks were forecast at
60.77 million (480-lb) bales, from 58.35 million bales in last
month's report.
Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst at commodities
brokerage Penson Futures in Atlanta, said cotton declined "in
large part because of the USDA report."
"You can't get around that (world stocks number) being
bearish," she said.
The USDA also increased its estimate for world 2011/12
cotton production to 123.34 million bales, from 122.84 million,
and reduced world 2011/12 cotton consumption to 109.71 million
bales, from 109.99 million bales.
Traders said U.S. cotton production estimates were
largely unchanged and did not have an impact on the market.
On Friday, the trade is looking toward release of an annual
survey by the National Cotton Council on potential U.S. cotton
plantings this year, which is due out on Friday after the market
closes at 2000 GMT.
A Thomson Reuters survey in January showed American farmers
are expected to cut 2012 cotton plantings by some 10 to nearly
12 percent to around 13.002-13.242 million hectares.
(Factbox on U.S. cotton plantings in 1998 to 2011:
)
Open interest in cotton , an indicator of investor exposure
in the market, rose to 191,651 lots as of Feb. 8, the highest
since the middle of April last year, ICE Futures U.S. data
showed.
Volume traded on Thursday was more than 56,200 lots, which
would be the highest since mid-February 2011, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
On Wednesday, volume hit 34,880 lots, exchange data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Marguerita Choy)