* Greek parliament adopts austerity plan
* NCC survey shows 7.5 pct drop in est cotton plantings
NEW YORK, Feb 12 U.S. cotton futures ended
Monday stronger, pulled up by other commodities, global equities
and the euro, as investors raised their risk profiles after the
Greek parliament voted to adopt austerity measures to handle the
country's debt crisis.
Two separate cotton planting estimates released on Saturday
and Monday contributed to price gains, but analysts said both
were regarded more as a starting reference for the fiber's crop
season than a substantive indication of eventual output.
As such, most cotton observers took note, but did not
necessarily take positions based on either report.
"The NCC report was a helpful number and was behind the
rally to some degree, but I think the Greek parliament voting on
the austerity plan was really what pushed commodities up across
the board," said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst at Penson
Futures in Atlanta.
Benchmark March cotton on ICE Futures U.S. finished
with 0.91 cent, or 1.0 percent, gains at 91.54 cents per lb,
after trading between 90.62 to 93.05 cents a lb.
Following the Greek vote overnight, cotton prices shot up by
more than 2 percent, analysts said.
Most commodities, along with the euro and world equity
markets rose after Greece's parliament passed drastic austerity
measures to avoid a messy debt default.
The Greek package of wage, pension and job cuts passed on
Sunday, boosting hopes Athens would secure more rescue funds
ahead of a March bond redemption.
While cotton market participants likely reviewed the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's planting projections released on
Monday, Johnson said they are a baseline, not an actual survey.
USDA estimated U.S. cotton growers will plant 12.0 million
acres (4.9 million hectares) of upland cotton this year and
harvest 16.2 million bales. Its outlook was based on late 2011
conditions and will be updated at its annual Outlook Forum on
Feb 23-24.
USDA also estimated plantings of the eight major U.S. field
crops will climb this year. [ID: nWNA0044]
Analysts said, however, that more than a comparison of crop
acreage as a determinant of price, the estimates were intended
to give Congress an idea of costs when drafting a farm bill.
Industry group The National Cotton Council's figures, issued
on Saturday, provide the first indication of producers' planting
intentions for 2012, but analysts said weather will ultimately
play a huge role in how close its annual estimate ends up being.
NCC forecast U.S. 2012 cotton plantings would reach 13.63
million acres, down 7.5 percent from 2011.
"The NCC number is a good starting point, but we don't know
how many producers participated in the survey. They'll tell you
their response rate, but they never tell you how many," said
Johnson, calling the report a "guesstimate."
She noted that weather is one of the three major components
of price and, as such, planted acres do not necessarily
translate into bales.
A Thomson Reuters survey in January showed American farmers
are expected to cut 2012 cotton plantings by some 10 percent to
nearly 12 percent to around 13.002 million to 13.242 million
hectares.
Open interest in cotton , an indicator of investor exposure
in the market, fell by 7,070 lots to 186,238 lots as of Feb. 10,
ICE Futures U.S. data showed.
On Friday, volume fell to 31,064 lots from 56,241 lots
traded on Thursday, exchange data showed.
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Marguerita Choy)