* Rollovers, short-covering power market up
* Cotton still pinned between 87 to 94 cents
* Firm stock and grain markets inspire
NEW YORK, April 12 Cotton futures surged to
their highest close in 10 days on Thursday, mainly due to
investment funds rolling long positions to back months and some
outright speculative short-covering inspired in part by strong
outside markets, dealers said.
The benchmark May cotton contract on the ICE Futures
U.S. exchange rose 1.62 cents to finish at 93 cents per lb,
dealing from 91.10 to 93.30 cents. It was the loftiest close for
cotton in 10 days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The May contract closed above the 100-day moving average of
91.74 cents, but the 200-day MA of 99.19 cents remained out of
reach, the data showed.
The market has traded in a wide band from 87 to 94 cents,
basis the spot contract, since the start of March, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Thursday's estimated volume reached slightly over 40,100
lots, some two-thirds above the 30-day norm but down from the
prior session's 49,751 lots, according to ICE Futures U.S. and
Thomson Reuters data.
"They're not trading fundamentals today," said Sharon
Johnson, senior cotton analyst at commodities brokerage Penson
Futures in Atlanta.
She said investors are concentrating on rolling positions
out of May and into the back months.
"They have a game plan...(it is) short-covering and
rolling," Johnson explained.
Mike Stevens, an independent analyst in Louisiana, said most
of the market's strength "is coming from the index funds. There
are a total of 26 different indexes ... of those, 14, including
Goldman (the biggest), are rolling out of May this week."
The weekly export sales report from the U.S. Agriculture
Department confirmed market talk that the pace of Chinese buying
has markedly slowed after Beijing was said to have concluded its
restocking of cotton for state reserves at the end of March.
The Chinese were not net buyers of U.S. upland cotton, the
most common variety, although 108,600 running bales (RBs,
500-lbs each) of cotton which had been bought were shipped last
week.
Stronger global stocks and grain markets
lent a positive tone to cotton futures, traders said.
Open interest stood at 185,708 lots as of April 11, down
from the 193,427 lots as of April 5, which was the largest
number of open cotton futures contracts since Feb. 15, 2011, ICE
Futures U.S. exchange data showed.
(Reporting by Rene Pastor; editing by Jim Marshall)