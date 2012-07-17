* Biggest daily percentage fall in December futures since June 21 * Speculative sales and profit taking seen after price gains NEW YORK, July 17 Cotton futures fell the most in percentage terms in almost a month on Tuesday on speculative sales and profit-taking, marking one of the few set backs to the steady gain of recent weeks, dealers said. The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. ended down 2.25 cents at 71.05 cents per lb, moving from 73.40 cents to 70.79 cents. The 3 percent loss was the steepest since June 21. Monday's was the loftiest close for the second-position cotton contract since June 19, Thomson Reuters data showed. Volume traded Tuesday stood near 19,000 lots, almost 40 percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. On Monday 13,613 contracts traded, according to ICE Futures data. Mike Stevens, an independent analyst in Mandeville, Louisiana, said the December contract "stalled out" near 74 cents. "Those who bought the market at 70 cents sold it off at 73 and near 74 cents," he added. Traders said December cotton futures are still pinned between 70 and 74 cents and seemed to show little sign of breaking out of that band. The market paid little heed to outside markets in Tuesday's session. World stocks crawled higher in choppy trade while the grains complex saw corn extend its gains as the U.S. drought expanded. Traders said the focus on macroeconomic factors will continue to be a feature in market dealings this week. Open interest, an indicator of investor interest, rose for the sixth time in seven sessions to 172,173 lots as of July 16, the exchange said. Volume traded on Monday amounted to 13,613 lots, according to ICE Futures data. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)