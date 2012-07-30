* Prices on track to end July almost unchanged
* Trading volumes plunge, open interest down 12 pct since
June
NEW YORK, July 30 Cotton futures were slightly
lower on Monday and heading towards a subdued end to July as
concerns about plentiful supplies and weak demand offset the
threat of drought in India, one of the world's largest
producers.
Prices were on track to end the month barely changed from
June, with low liquidity and trading volumes reflecting a market
stymied by caution among investors roiled by plunging prices and
a poor fundamental outlook.
"Prices hit their high for the day and then got sold," said
a U.S. broker who sees pressure remaining for now.
Fears about the impact on global supplies from a poor crop
in India if the monsoon continued to be delayed have been
overdone, he said.
"It's just pausing before it goes down again. Everyone's
expecting a good crop and there's not much demand," he said.
The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures
U.S. settled at 71.13 cents per lb, down 0.44 percent from
Friday, after hitting an intraday high of 71.81 cents early in
the day.
Prices were languishing around two-year lows, with trading
volume on Monday under 8,000 contracts. That was two-thirds
below the 30- and 250-day moving average, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Liquidity has also been hit, with open interest down 12
percent since the start of June, according to ICE data.
The cautious market brushed off more upbeat comments from
Allenberg President and Chief Executive Joe Nicosia on Friday,
who predicted that China's strategic reserve, which already
accounts for almost half of 2012/13 stocks, will continue to
hoard fibers, helping to offset the overhang of the surplus on
the market.
NARROW TRADING RANGE
The contract has traded in a narrow 4-cent range in July,
and based on Monday's settlement would be down just 0.28 percent
from the end of June.
But there is little reason for investors to take a punt and
force the market to break out of current ranges after the market
found a firm floor in early June around 65 cents - its lowest
level since 2009 - and while there is no sign of an uptick in
demand big enough to eat into a global surplus, traders said.
The small trading ranges in June and July contrast starkly
with May too, when the spot contract plunged 18 percent, its
biggest monthly loss since July last year.
Prices have lost close to a third of their value since they
almost hit $1 per lb in mid-January and are down 22 percent
since the end of 2011, limiting investors' appetite for fibers
and risk.
Reflecting that overall bearish mood in the market,
speculators reined in their bets on higher prices in the week to
last Tuesday, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed on Friday.
Their net long position was cut in half and is now the
smallest it's been since mid-June when hedge funds and other
speculative investors were net short.
Link to CFTC data graphic: here
WEAKER EURO
The market also tracked the euro on Monday as the euro zone
currency fell for the first time in four days as investors
remained cautious ahead of this week's key European Central Bank
and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings.
Concern that the ECB may not take aggressive enough action
to contain the region's debt crisis had the euro retreating from
Friday's three-week high against the greenback.
Markets were bracing for a busy week, with central bank
decisions due in the United States and Britain as well as the
euro zone, in addition to key U.S. jobs data on Friday.
The U.S. Fed begins a policy meeting on Tuesday and its
decision will be announced on Wednesday, but economists expect
policymakers to sit on their hands for now.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy)