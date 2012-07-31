* Average trading volumes in July fall * Cotton ends July almost unchanged * USDA's monthly crop report eyed NEW YORK, July 31 Cotton futures were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday after a drop in exchange-certified stocks, although investors were cautious after the fiber's muted performance in July and ahead of the U.S. government's next crop report. The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. settled at 71.34, up just 0.30 percent from Monday, but off an intraday high of 72.35 cents. Traders pointed to short-term factors that helped lift prices slightly, including a drop in certified stocks of almost 11,000 bales to 44,363 and reports that Pakistan, one of the world's largest producers, may not stop exports briefly until the country's authorities approve new licenses. "There's a series of conflicting information. There's a dramatic drop in (certified) stock, (...) Pakistan's authority to export cotton has expired until they reauthorize," said John Flanagan, analyst at Flanagan Trading Corp in North Carolina. Export approval in Pakistan is an administrative procedure and any halt to shipments is unlikely to disrupt supplies, but the news provided an otherwise downbeat market a small boost. But prices are still vulnerable to the downside due to low demand and the global surplus, traders warned. Flanagan said they could fall as low as 60 cents, which would be a break through support at 65 cents which was tested in the last sell-off in early June. It would also be a return to levels last seen in October 2009 when the ailing global cotton industry was recovering from plunging demand at the height of the world financial crisis. SUBDUED JULY July was marked by a sharp slump in trading volume and stagnant prices as the market struggled for direction while grains prices soared as the corn belt scorched in the heat. Prices were up just 0.20 percent from the end of June having traded in a tiny 4-cent range. That was its smallest monthly range since March 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data, While it is not unusual for volumes to swing either way on a day-to-day basis, the drop in July's average was noticeable for its size. Cotton's average daily futures volume for the month was just over 15,000 lots, almost half the daily average for the year to date, according to ICE data. Seasonal factors such as the summer holiday in the northern hemisphere may account for some of the drop, but the decline bucked an otherwise steady performance by the exchange's softs contracts, cocoa, coffee and sugar. HOPING FOR DIRECTION Traders attributed the fall in volumes and lackluster price moves to caution ahead of the much-anticipated monthly crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Aug. 10, which will give a nervous market a peek into the state of the 2012/13 harvest and even perhaps some direction. The report will include the first estimate of cotton crops, including yields, as harvest nears based on field surveys and interviews with growers. Estimates for 2012/13 world-ending stocks will be keenly awaited after the government cut its estimate to 72.39 million (480-lb) bales in July's report from its previous forecast of a record 74.51 million bales. That gave prices a fillip at the time, although traders are still concerned about the global surplus even with the torrid weather potentially disrupting harvests outside the United States. India, one of the world's largest producers, is facing its second drought in four years. "Any number that is an increase in ending stocks will be bad," said Flanagan. MARCO WATCH The market also tracked the euro, which rose against the dollar even as hopes that the European Central Bank will take action to stimulate the ailing euro-zone economy waned. The gains came as Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Its decision will be announced on Wednesday, but economists expect policymakers to sit on their hands for now. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by M.D. Golan)