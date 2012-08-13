* Failure to hold above 10-day moving average triggers selling * Weak equities, grains weigh on agricultural commodities NEW YORK, Aug 13 Cotton sank nearly 2 percent on Monday as technical selling and a gloomy global demand outlook extended the previous session's sharp selloff after the U.S. government raised its forecast for global cotton stockpiles to an all-time high. Analysts said weakness in U.S. equities and many commodities stirred demand worries among cotton investors. Data released Monday showed Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June, half the pace expected, raising doubts about the strength of a global economic recovery. "The market began to technically come under additional pressure as the day progressed as it was unable to trade above its 10-day moving average at 73.46 cents. Staying below it turned the short-term trend negative," said Sharon Johnson at Knight Futures. The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. fell 1.33 cents, or 1.8 percent, to settle at 71.69 cents per lb, close to its intraday low of 71.59 cents. Losses in grains led by soybean futures also dragged the entire agricultural-commodities sector lower, as improving weather in the U.S. Midwest crop belt brightened crop prospects and helped trigger a round of fund long liquidation. Cotton prices sank nearly 4 percent on Friday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new ending-stocks estimate of 74.67 million 480-lb bales hit a new record, beating the previous high set last season by 10 percent. (Reporting By Frank Tang; editing by Jim Marshall)